Best Stories Today

Written by Anita Sanikop

Friday 02.14 .2020

Sanders Endorses Kim Foxx In Chicago Primary Challenge, Wants To Position Himself As Most Progressive Candidate On Criminal Justice

Even though Chicago prosecutor Kim Foxx Sanders is embroiled in a national scandal over the way she handled the case involving “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett, presidential candidate Bernie Sanders has announced his endorsement of her as she runs again for Cook County state attorney.

Trump Allies Are Handing Out Cash To Black Voters

Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg has been accused of trying to “buy” off Black political operatives by offering them well-paying roles on his campaign, but now Politico has uncovered evidence that Donald Trump allies are actually handing over cold hard cash to Black voters.

Delane Parnell And PlayVS Expand Riot Games Partnership To Become Exclusive Provider Of High School League Of Legends

PlayVS, a venture-backed startup that is building the online and offline infrastructure for high school esports, partnered in 2018 with game publisher Riot Games to bring League of Legends to U.S. high schools.

L.A. County District Attorney To Wipe 66,000 Marijuana Convictions

Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey has secured the dismissal of 66,000 marijuana convictions dating back to 1961 that disproportionately targeted Black and brown people.

AI Algorithms Intended To Root Out Welfare Fraud Often End Up Punishing The Poor Instead

States – which are charged with distributing and overseeing many federally funded benefits – are taking these fraud accusations seriously. They are increasingly turning to artificial intelligence and other automated systems to determine benefits eligibility and ferret out fraud in a variety of benefits programs, from food stamps and Medicaid to unemployment insurance.