Sanders Endorses Kim Foxx In Chicago Primary Challenge, Wants To Position Himself As Most Progressive Candidate On Criminal Justice

Written by Ann Brown

82 SHARES Share Tweet Share

Even though Chicago prosecutor Kim Foxx Sanders is embroiled in a national scandal, presidential candidate Bernie Sanders has endorsed her. FILE – In this Dec. 2, 2015, file photo, Kim Foxx, then a candidate for Cook County state’s attorney, speaks at a news conference in Chicago. AP Photo/M. Spencer Green, File). Former Vice President Joe Biden, left, embraces Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., Feb. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

Even though Chicago prosecutor Kim Foxx Sanders is embroiled in a national scandal over the way she handled the case involving “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett, presidential candidate Bernie Sanders has announced his endorsement of her as she runs again for Cook County state attorney.

Special prosecutor Dan Webb recently indicted Smollett on changes that he staged a racist, anti-gay attack on himself last year. Foxx had previously dropped all charges against the actor.

Some see Sanders’ move to back Foxx as an effort to position himself as the most progressive candidate on criminal justice.

Under her tenure, incarceration rates dropped nearly 20 percent in Chicago.

Listen to GHOGH with Jamarlin Martin | Episode 69: Jamarlin Martin Jamarlin goes solo to unpack the question: Was Barack Obama the first political anti-Christ to rise in Black America?

Besides Sanders, other progressives have been impressed with Foxx for not prosecuting some low-level drug offenses and instead, sending offenders to alternative treatment programs.

Sanders is also endorsing Kane County, Ill. state’s attorney candidate Junaid Afeef, Travis County, Texas, district attorney candidate Jose Garza, and Harris County, Texas, district attorney candidate Audia Jones.

“The endorsements are in keeping with the Vermont senator’s attempts to position himself as the most progressive presidential candidate on criminal justice policy, with a platform that includes banning cash bail, legalizing marijuana, and permitting ‘safe injection sites’ where people can use illegal drugs under the supervision of medical professionals. In October, he endorsed now-San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin, who campaigned on getting rid of cash bail,” Politico reported.

“I’m proud to endorse these progressive leaders for the important offices of state and district attorney,” Sanders said in a statement. “Now is the moment to fundamentally transform our racist and broken criminal justice system by ending mass incarceration, the failed war on drugs and the criminalization of poverty, and that’s exactly what they’ll do.”

“I am honored today to have the endorsement of Sen. Sanders,” Foxx said. “When I first ran four years ago on a platform that included a holistic approach to criminal justice reform, it was different than what previous prosecutors had ever attempted. Since in office, we’ve implemented bond and cannabis reform, we’re leading the country in vacating wrongful convictions and funneling more resources toward violent crimes to keep communities safe.”

Foxx has been a favorite of progressives, campaigning on transforming Cook County’s criminal justice system, declining to prosecute numerous low-level drug offenses and embracing alternative treatment programs.

Sanders’ rival, Elizabeth Warren, has also endorsed Foxx, along with Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Illinois Sens. Tammy Duckworth and Dick Durbin.