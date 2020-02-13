Rep. Meeks Endorses Bloomberg’s Presidential Bid

Written by Ann Brown

New York City Rep. Gregory Meeks, the chairman of the Queens Democratic Party, has just endorsed billionaire Michael Bloomberg for president. House Financial Services Committee member Rep. Gregory Meeks, (D-N.Y.) (AP Photo/Cliff Owen). Democratic presidential candidate and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg speaks to supporters at a campaign office, Jan. 27, 2020, in Scarborough, Maine. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File). San Francisco Mayor London Breed outside City Hall, July 11, 2018, in San Francisco. (Gabrielle Lurie/San Francisco Chronicle via AP, Pool). Stockton Mayor Michael Tubbs, July 10, 2018, in Sacramento, Calif. AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli).

Presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg has called in a favor with yet another Black politician. New York City Rep. Gregory Meeks, the chairman of the Queens Democratic Party, has just endorsed billionaire Bloomberg.

This comes on the heels of Elijah Manley, 20, the youngest person to run for the Florida House of Representatives, tweeting that Bloomberg’s campaign offered him money to join the campaign.

According to a statement issued by Meeks, who has been one of President Donald Trump’s most vocal congressional critics, he was endorsing the former New York City Mayor because “the most vulnerable communities in America cannot weather another four years of a Donald Trump presidency.”

“As mayor, he made promises with concrete plans to see them through. As president, he will do the same,” Meeks said.

True to form, Bloomberg has also offered the latest Black politician endorsee a position on the campaign. The Bloomberg campaign announced that Meeks will serve as co-chair of the “Mike for Black America National Leadership Council,” aimed at rallying support among Black voters.

“The endorsement by Meeks, who also serves as chairman of the Congressional Black Caucus’ Political Action Committee, comes a day after Bloomberg came under renewed scrutiny over his past support for the ‘stop and frisk’ policing tactic which disproportionately affected minorities,” Newsday reported.

A 2015 recording of a speech to the Aspen Institute has resurfaced and on it Bloomberg is heard praising the NYPD’s use of “stop and frisk,” saying that “the way you get the guns out of the kids’ hands is to throw ’em against the wall and frisk ’em.”

Bloomberg also said, “we put all the cops in the minority neighborhoods … because that’s where all the crime is.”

President Trump jumped on the recording’ and called labeling Bloomberg a “racist” in a tweet that he later deleted, this even though the president himself had previously raved about “stop and frisk” policing, saying “it works.”

Congressional Black Caucus member Congresswoman Stacey Plaskett, who represents the U.S. Virgin Islands as a nonvoting member of Congress, also endorsed Bloomberg.

The Negro Swamp gambling on Bloomberg is not going to end well. Bloomberg can hire 1000 of them who will take the check and it won’t help. https://t.co/C1W7PZrHjA — Jamarlin Martin (@JamarlinMartin) February 13, 2020