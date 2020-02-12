Manhattan DA’s Office To Review 1965 Murder Of Malcolm X As Netflix Documentary Airs

Written by Isheka N. Harrison

The Manhattan District Attorney’s (DA) office is reexamining Malcolm X’s murder case in the wake of a new Netflix documentary. Original Photos: This July 1964 portrait shows Black Muslim leader Malcolm X. (AP-PHOTO) Assistant District Attorney Peter Casolaro delivers his opening statement in the trial of accused subway firebomber Edward Leary in Manhattan’s state Supreme Court in New York Monday Jan. 29, 1996. Leary, 50, an unemployed computer programmer, is charged with 45 counts of attempted murder for two 1994 subway firebombings, including a Dec. 21 bomb that tore through a crowded No. 4 train at Fulton Street in lower Manhattan, injuring 48 people, 16 of them seriously. Justice Rena Uviller is at rear. (APPhoto/Kathy Willens,POOL)

In the wake of a new Netflix documentary entitled, “Who Killed Malcolm X,” the Manhattan District Attorney’s (DA) office is reexamining the case. There has always been speculation about Malcolm X’s assassination and the documentary claims two of the three men convicted in the murder were not at the scene, The Daily Mail reported.

The iconic civil rights leader – whose full Islam name was El-Hajj Malik El-Shabazz, but was born Malcolm Little – was shot to death during an appearance at the Audubon Ballroom in Manhattan, New York’s Washington Heights neighborhood in 1965.

Three members of the Nation of Islam (NOI) were arrested and convicted of killing the notable leader, despite Thomas Hagan – known as Talmadge X Hayer – confessing to the murder and stating the other two men were not involved. Hagan and those men – Muhammad Abdul Aziz, known as Norman 3X Butler; and Kahlil Islam, known as Thomas 15X Johnson – were sentenced to life in prison.

Paroled in 1985 and 1987 respectively, Aziz and Islam both maintained their innocence. Islam died in 2009.

The documentary follows historian, activist and investigative journalist Abdur-Rahman Muhammad on his quest to get to the truth about who really killed Malcolm X.

The widespread rift between Malcolm X, Elijah Muhammad and the NOI led Malcolm to renounce and leave the Nation and embrace Sunni Islam. He also founded his own organizations including the religious Muslim Mosque, Inc. (MMI) and the Pan-African Organization of Afro-American Unity.

Death threats and intimidation by NOI members followed, which is why it wasn’t a stretch to believe several of its members were involved in Malcolm’s assassination.

However, many believe it was a government cover-up. Paroled in 2010, Hayer has said he and several other members of the NOI conspired to kill Malcolm X for his criticism of their organization, but maintains Aziz and Islam were not among them.

First, it's long been clear that Muhammad Abdul Aziz and Khalil Islam were not at the Audubon. But this idea of "justice" being served by convicting the "right" people is punitive garbage. While it's unjust Aziz and Islam did time, it's not justice to convict others instead. — Garrett Felber (@garrett_felber) February 7, 2020

The Manhattan DA said Assistant DA Peter Casolaro is one of those assigned to the new review of the case. Casolaro is famous for his work inhelping exonerate the Central Park Five. The review will determine if there is need for further investigation.

Muhammad said the most important objective is to garner the evidence that tells the truth of who is responsible for killing Malcom X.

“Malcolm’s death never sat right with me. … What is the real story? … Why doesn’t someone want to get to the bottom of this? … That is my mission. I’m not gonna stop until I get justice because the official account of who killed Malcolm X, it’s not true,” Muhammad said.

Who Killed Malcolm X is now on Netflix so grateful to be apart of such an amazing discovery in American History!!! 💫🎈Shout Out To My Dad @arm_legacy #WhoKilledMalcolmX #WhoKilledMalcolmx #WhoKilledMalcolmx pic.twitter.com/2sBonPdo2e — 👑KingoftheHill👑 (@Jaleelkoth) February 11, 2020

an entire community of niggas knew exactly who killed malcolm x and were just like “oh well, let that nigga live.” a chorus of influential newark niggas just saying “leave him alone.” — lee without the shits (@leesaidwhat) February 7, 2020

Haven’t finished the “Who Killed Malcolm X?” documentary yet, but it did remind me of a few key things.



1. No movement is more important than your family.

2. Secure something residual & generational.

3. Martyrdom ain’t worth it.

4. Insulate yourself.

5. It be your own folks. — Stef. 🚀🏁 (@STEFisDOPE) February 10, 2020

The New York DA’s office has said it “will begin a preliminary review of the matter,” in light of a new Netflix documentary which casts doubt on who killed Malcom X 55 years ago. https://t.co/jHxpzyb3gF — NBC News (@NBCNews) February 11, 2020