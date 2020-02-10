Erykah Badu To Sell Incense That Has Her Essence

Singer-songwriter Erykah Badu is launching an online store where fans can buy clothing, accessories, and incense that smells like her vagina. Singer Erykah Badu poses upon arrival at The British Fashion Awards 2017 in London, Monday, Dec. 4th, 2017. (AP Photo/ Joel C Ryan)

It’s been noted in the past that Erykah Badu seems to have a significant influence on the men she has dated, with rappers Common, Andre 3000, Jay Electronica, and The D.O.C., having switched up their styles, creative flow, and lives while engaging with Badu. Now, the rest of the world can experience part of, let’s say, Badu’s essence.

In an interview with 10 Magazine, Badu announces that she will be selling incense that has the fragrance of her vagina. Badu states that she recognizes the power that’s been attached to her for so many years, “There’s an urban legend that my p***y changes men,” she says about the rumors that have been going around for years. “The men that I fall in love with, and fall in love with me, change jobs and lives.”

Later this month, the eclectic artist has plans to launch Badu World Market. Items that will be available for purchase will include bespoke clothing and accessories, as well as apothecary goods and traditional music merch. And, of course, what Badu calls her “superpower”—that incense that smells like her vagina.

“I took lots of pairs of my panties, cut them up into little pieces and burned them,” as she describes the method for her new product. “Even the ash is part of it.” She insists that the finished product, Badu’s P***y, will smell as advertised. “The people deserve it!”

Badu tells InStyle that the goal of the online store is to “encourage networking among smaller brands and prestigious art houses. It’s a hub to share space with all people.” She also tells the magazine that Badu World Market is inspired in part by the New York City bootleg parody art store and streetwear label Chinatown Market.

“I think I’m a nonconformist,” she says. “If [there’s] something that I’m told I’m supposed to do, I am very much inspired to go the other direction.” Check out Badu World Market to sign up for information leading up to the Feb. 20 launch of the online store.

This article was published on BlackEnterprise.com. It is reposted here with permission. Read the original article.