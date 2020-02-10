High School Principal Resigns Amid Outrage After She Called Kobe Bryant A Rapist

Written by Ann Brown

A high school principal in Washington resigned after posting on Facebook that “karma caught up with a rapist” after Kobe was killed in a helicopter crash. Los Angeles Lakers’ Kobe Bryant looks back while on the court against the Milwaukee Bucks during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2015, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Danny Moloshok).

Journalist Gayle King has been receiving death threats over her “CBS This Morning” interview with WNBA star Lisa Leslie on Kobe Bryant’s legacy during which King asks Leslie about Bryant’s 2003 sexual assault case. The interview has touched off a debate over Kobe’s legacy. Now, a high school principal in Washington has resigned after posting ‘karma caught up with a rapist’ following the helicopter crash in which Bryant, his daughter, and seven others were killed.

Camas High School Liza Sejkora announced her resignation and said that “students and staff deserve to have a learning environment free of disruption.”

“The principal wrote January 26 after Kobe Bryant’s death: ‘Not gonna lie. Seems to me that karma caught up with a rapist today,’” The Daily Mail reported.

In 2003, Bryant was accused of raping a 19-year-old employee at a Colorado resort. Prosecutors later dropped a felony sexual assault charge at the accuser’s request. Bryant’s accuser later filed a civil suit against Bryant that was settled out of court.

‘In light of threats to Dr. Liza Sejkora and concern from our community, Dr. Sejkora has been placed on administrative leave,’ the school said in a statement.

Like King, Sejkora claimed she received threats over her post on her personal Facebook page. Ultimately, she deleted the post and apologized in a written statement that called her words “‘inappropriate and tasteless,’” The Columbian newspaper reported.

“As a career educator, the only adult job I’ve ever had for 22 years, we try to teach kids to think before they act, think before they speak, think before they post. I clearly didn’t in this situation,” Sejkora, who held her post since 2017, said publicly. “I heard reports that Kobe Bryant had passed, just a visceral reaction to it. Posted quickly before I had any additional information.”

