Ex-Vibe Editor Jermaine Hall Launches Level, A New Culture Publication

Written by Ann Brown

43 SHARES Share Tweet Share

When it comes to magazines geared toward Black men, there aren’t many on the market. Especially for Black and Brown men over 30. Time for Level.

When it comes to magazines geared toward Black men, there aren’t many. Especially for Black men over 30. In steps Jermaine Hall, who has held executive editorial posts at Vibe, XXL, BET, and King. Hall, in a deal with Medium, has launched a new culture and lifestyle publication called LEVEL, aimed at “Black and Brown men 30 and up.”

“The goal is to make Level a home for the mature Black and Brown man, a place where we can talk about things we might – or might not – talk about with our friends,” Hall told Variety. “It’s a huge undertaking that I’m not taking lightly.”

Listen to GHOGH with Jamarlin Martin | Episode 68: Jamarlin Martin Jamarlin talks about the recent backlash against Lebron James for not speaking up for Joshua Wong and the violent Hong Kong protestors.

LEVEL covers topics from hip-hop to health, from parenting to celebrity profiles. There’s a recurring column about being the only Black man in a corporate office setting called “The Only Black Guy In the Office.” Among the current articles are: “When Your Neighbors Think You’re Moving Weight: People don’t see a teacher on a summer-break schedule — they see someone who’s around at strange hours and up to no good”; “Do You Know What a Condom Is For, Nephew?: No boy should learn about sex through mistakes and Google”; and “When White Supremacists Invade Black Neighborhoods.”

According to Its mission, it’s for Brown and Black men addressing “grown” issues. It reads: “For us, it’s deeper than lifestyle. It’s about connecting with you and making a commitment to improve your life through conversation. Twenty to 30 was blur, right? You’re now dealing with fatherhood, sex, money, career, perhaps marriage. Critical aspects of life are being redefined—sexuality, masculinity, gender—and it all requires discussion. LEVEL will dig deep and push you to have healthy, uncomfortable, hilarious, stern, and somber conversations—all to help you on the journey to becoming your own best man.”