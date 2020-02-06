DOJ To Investigate Mississippi Prisons After 15 Inmate Deaths
Since December, 15 inmates have died in Mississippi prisons. Now the Department of Justice (DOJ) is stepping in. The DOJ announced it would open a civil rights investigation into the state’s penitentiaries Wednesday, National Public Radio (NPR) reported.
According to NPR, the DOJ said it “will examine conditions at four Mississippi prisons, including the state penitentiary at Parchman, the state’s oldest, where a prison riot broke out on Dec. 29 after an inmate was killed. The all-male prison includes the state’s death row.”
The recent rash of violence has been making national headlines. In 2019, six inmates died within a month’s time and five prisoners died within a week’s time in Mississippi’s prisons, three at Parchman from Dec. 29 through Jan. 3. Two prisoners also escaped but were captured and returned to custody.
The loss of life has heavyweights like Jay-Z calling for prison reform and investing in attorney’s to represent prisoners who cite harsh, unfit conditions.
Listen to GHOGH with Jamarlin Martin | Episode 69: Jamarlin Martin
Jamarlin goes solo to unpack the question: Was Barack Obama the first political anti-Christ to rise in Black America?
Gangs have been blamed for much of the violence in the prisons, but some family members accuse guards of pitting prisoners against each other or placing them in cells with known rivals.
“My little brother stabbed, beat up, just in a cell, and then they’re putting him in cells with the rivalry. How could you do that?” one woman named Angel Taylor asked.
In a statement, the DOJ said it will try and get the answers to Taylor’s valid question.
“The investigation will focus on whether the Mississippi Department of Corrections adequately protects prisoners from physical harm at the hands of other prisoners at the four prisons, as well as whether there is adequate suicide prevention, including adequate mental health care and appropriate use of isolation, at Parchman,” the statement said.