DOJ To Investigate Mississippi Prisons After 15 Inmate Deaths

Written by Isheka N. Harrison

43 SHARES Share Tweet Share

The DOJ is opening an investigation into Mississippi prisons after 15 inmate deaths. Many attendees of a rally at the Mississippi Capitol in Jackson, carried signs that protested conditions in prisons where inmates have been killed in violent clashes in recent weeks, Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. They called upon the administration to specifically close the Mississippi State Penitentiary in Parchman, where a number of deaths have occurred. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Since December, 15 inmates have died in Mississippi prisons. Now the Department of Justice (DOJ) is stepping in. The DOJ announced it would open a civil rights investigation into the state’s penitentiaries Wednesday, National Public Radio (NPR) reported.

According to NPR, the DOJ said it “will examine conditions at four Mississippi prisons, including the state penitentiary at Parchman, the state’s oldest, where a prison riot broke out on Dec. 29 after an inmate was killed. The all-male prison includes the state’s death row.”

The recent rash of violence has been making national headlines. In 2019, six inmates died within a month’s time and five prisoners died within a week’s time in Mississippi’s prisons, three at Parchman from Dec. 29 through Jan. 3. Two prisoners also escaped but were captured and returned to custody.

The loss of life has heavyweights like Jay-Z calling for prison reform and investing in attorney’s to represent prisoners who cite harsh, unfit conditions.

Listen to GHOGH with Jamarlin Martin | Episode 69: Jamarlin Martin

Jamarlin goes solo to unpack the question: Was Barack Obama the first political anti-Christ to rise in Black America?

Gangs have been blamed for much of the violence in the prisons, but some family members accuse guards of pitting prisoners against each other or placing them in cells with known rivals.

“My little brother stabbed, beat up, just in a cell, and then they’re putting him in cells with the rivalry. How could you do that?” one woman named Angel Taylor asked.

In a statement, the DOJ said it will try and get the answers to Taylor’s valid question.

“The investigation will focus on whether the Mississippi Department of Corrections adequately protects prisoners from physical harm at the hands of other prisoners at the four prisons, as well as whether there is adequate suicide prevention, including adequate mental health care and appropriate use of isolation, at Parchman,” the statement said.

After a string of inmate deaths that began late last year, the Justice Department has announced it's opening a civil rights probe into Mississippi's prison system.https://t.co/S4H3tWodSr — NPR (@NPR) February 6, 2020

It was about time. A prison sentence is not a death sentence nor a license of apathy from society. — MGale (@MGale90) February 6, 2020

Don’t hold your breath. The DOJ is a sham with Barr at its helm. They don’t care about the lives of those people. They don’t even care about any of the citizens.



When we win back the White House, we will fix this! Hopefully it won’t be too late — Miss Adorable, Esq (@ThisAbigail) February 6, 2020