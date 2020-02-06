Lesotho’s First Lady Charged With The Murder Of Prime Minister’s Former Wife

Written by Peter Pedroncelli

52 SHARES Share Tweet Share

Lesotho first lady Maesiah Thabane has been charged with murder for her alleged involvement in the killing of Prime Minister Thomas Thabane’s estranged wife. This undated photo shows first lady Maesaiah Thabane addressing people in Lesotho’s capital Maseru. (AP Photo/Ezekiel Morake)

Police in Lesotho claim to have a strong case against first lady Maesiah Thabane after she was arrested for the murder of the prime minister’s former wife.

Maesiah Thabane has been charged with murder for her alleged involvement in the 2017 killing of Lesotho Prime Minister Thomas Thabane’s estranged wife Lipolelo Thabane, according to AlJazeera.

Eight other people in Lesotho and South Africa have also been arrested in connection with the murder of 58-year-old Lipolelo.

She was shot and killed outside her home in Maseru in June 2017, two days before the prime minister’s inauguration.

The incident shocked the tiny mountain kingdom, which is landlocked by South Africa and has a long history of political turmoil.

Deputy commissioner of police Mokete Paseka said that the first lady was charged with murder and the authorities had a “strong case” against her, according to AlJazeera.

On Feb. 5, the first lady was granted bail of about $67 in court, outraging the people of Lesotho as she is considered a flight risk. The case has been postponed to Feb. 28.

Lipolelo and Thomas Thabane were involved in bitter divorce proceedings at the time of her murder, BBC reported.

New evidence came to light in January showing that the 80-year-old prime minister’s mobile number was called by whoever was at the scene of the murder and records show that the prime minister answered the call.

Listen to GHOGH with Jamarlin Martin | Episode 69: Jamarlin Martin

Jamarlin goes solo to unpack the question: Was Barack Obama the first political anti-Christ to rise in Black America? To understand the question, we have to revisit Rev. Wright and Obama’s decision to bring on political disciples David Plouffe, Joe Biden and Eric Holder.

Thomas Thabane, who has been questioned by the police regarding the murder, has since bowed to pressure and offered to resign at a future date.

While his resignation may be enough to satisfy his political opponents who want him out of office, his wife appears set to take the blame for the murder of Lipolelo.

In January, Maesiah Thabane fled Lesotho and crossed the border into South Africa when a warrant of arrest was issued against her. She returned to the country in early February and handed herself over to the police, EWN reported.

#Lesotho

Acting Chief Justice Maseforo MAHASE has granted #LesothoFirstLady Maesiah Thabane bail in the High COurt



Police had opposed it but lost — Nthakoana Ngatane (@nthakoana) February 5, 2020

Lesotho's First Lady Maesaiah Thabane being held in custody and will be formally charged in court on Wednesday, police commissioner tells BBChttps://t.co/r8IiGv6vrF — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) February 4, 2020