Spelman Alumnus Stacy Abrams May Be The DNC VP: Where Does She Stand On Reparations?

Written by Ann Brown

While Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams says she has a goal of being president within the next two decades she is also open to a VP spot in 2020 if asked. Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams participates in a debate against Stacey Evans Sunday, May 20, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis)

While Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams, who launched a controversial failed bid for Georgia governor in 2018, says she has a goal of being president within the next two decades she is also open to a VP spot in 2020 if asked.

“The first time I was on here I got the question about running as VP during the primary, and I very, apparently famously said, ‘no, because you don’t run for second in a primary,’” Abrams said recently on ABC’s “The View.”

“However, because that conversation started, I’m now getting the question a lot from folks and the answer is, of course, I would be honored to run as vice president with the nominee.”

Like many of the other highly visible Democrats on the scene Abrams, a former minority leader in the Georgia state House, says she believes in reparations.

Abrams told the New York Times, “I think that reparations make sense. We need to determine what that looks like. Because we’ve refused to have the conversation about it, we’ve never been able to get to the analysis and therefore the prescription. But we have to acknowledge that in the United States of America it wasn’t simply that we didn’t like a certain group, we’ve built — no. Not we, they. The government built systems designed to exclude and to diminish the capacity of communities to participate in their own economic survival.”

“Those are the groups that by law had been stripped of their autonomy and their participation in our society,” Abrams continued. “And I think there’s a credible path because people are talking about it.”

In an interview with The Root, Abrams had more to say about reparations.

“I believe African Americans and Native Americans are entitled to reparations. We are the two communities who were legally disenfranchised from the inception of this country and we are the two communities that had legal structures that were put in place for such a long period of time that our ability to achieve and have access to opportunity at a level that was commensurate with the rest of America was just not available.”

She added: “I think we have to have a conversation on what reparations should look like…because this is a complex issue.”

