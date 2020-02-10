2 Ghanaian Produced Movies Debut On Netflix

Two Ghanaian movies are now available on Netflix as Ghana’s movie industry — known as Ghallywood — gains popularity on the video streaming platform. Characters in the Ghanaian movie “Keteke” which is available on Netflix. Image: Festival de Cine Africano/Flickr

Two Ghanaian produced films are now available on Netflix, following in the footsteps of Nigeria’s Nollywood movies. The two Ghanaian produced movies — “Keteke” and “Sidechic Gang” — debuted on the platform on Jan. 31, 2020.

While Netflix is increasing its commitment to Nollywood, the platform is also showing a keen interest in Ghana’s movie industry, also known as “Ghallywood” or “Gollywood”.

“Azali“, a Ghanaian drama which was submitted as the country’s entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 92nd Academy Awards, will be available on Netflix in February. It was written by Gwandellen Quartey and directed by Kwabena Gyansah.

Although it was not selected, the film was the first Ghanaian movie to be submitted to the Oscars for consideration in the Best International Feature Film category.

“Keteke”, a drama starring Fred Nii Amugi, Adjetey Anang, Lydia Forson, Clemento Suarez and other top actors, highlights the woes of a couple who are expecting their first child but miss a train into the city for the baby’s delivery.

“Sidechic Gang,” tells the story of three ladies who make money by exposing cheating husbands and boyfriends. It features Nana Ama McBrown, Lydia Forson, Sika Osei and Adjetey Anang, among others.

Three Ghanaian movies are on Netflix, Charley. We're getting there…or should I say we're there? Congratulations to @petersedufia and Kwabena Gyansah and all teams involved. Ghana is proud of you. Yall should check them out. pic.twitter.com/B1ycpmUgPM — Hajia ba Kofi (@KofiKyei__) February 3, 2020