Knicks Player Marcus Morris Calls Player Very Woman-like With Female Tendencies

Written by Dana Sanchez

47 SHARES Share Tweet Share

Marcus Morris apologized for sexist comments made against a competitor that resulted in Morris being chastised publicly by the Knicks and fined $35,000 by the NBA. Marcus Morris (15), previously with Phoenix Sun, drives on then-Dallas Mavericks small forward Jae Crowder (9) in the second half during an NBA basketball game, Dec. 21, 2013, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Marcus Morris apologized for sexist comments made against a competitor that resulted in Morris being chastised publicly by the Knicks and fined $35,000 by the NBA.

After the Memphis Grizzlies beat the New York Knicks, Knicks forward Morris accused the Grizzlies’ Jae Crowder of having “female tendencies.” Crowder had stolen the ball and shot a three-pointer, up 18 with less than a minute to go, SB Nation reported.

There was pushing and shoving. Morris was fined and point guard Elfrid Payton suspended for Saturday’s game in Indiana for shoving Crowder to the ground.

Here’s a transcript of Morris talking about Crowder in a SportsNet New York interview that was posted on Twitter:

Marcus Morris: “He play the game a different way, a lot of female tendencies on the court, flopping and throwing his head back the entire game. It’s a man’s game and you just get tired of it. Obviously at the end that was very unprofessional …”

Interviewer: “When you say ‘unprofessional’, are you referring to the steal at that point? A kind of a code that you don’t go for those plays late like that?”

Marcus Morris: “No, that was cool. It is what it is. But when you step back and shoot a 3 and then try to rub it in that they’re winning, it’s just unprofessional, man. His game is soft. He’s soft. It’s how he carries. He’s just very woman- like.”

The Knicks said in a statement that Morris’ words were “offensive and unacceptable” and “cannot be tolerated,” New York Post reported. Liz Cambage of the Las Vegas Aces, a professional women’s basketball team based in Paradise, Nevada, tweeted at Morris that “FEMALE TENDENCIES WINS GAMES THOUGH.”

Morris has apologized several times.

“My comments were unnecessary. I wasn’t even thinking when I was talking,” Morris said. “We have women referees, women coaches. I’m a big, huge supporter of the WNBA. I have relationships with a few female players in the WNBA. If I offended any of them, I deeply, deeply apologize.

Listen to GHOGH with Jamarlin Martin | Episode 69: Jamarlin Martin

Jamarlin goes solo to unpack the question: Was Barack Obama the first political anti-Christ to rise in Black America?

“I’ve had time to sit and reflect on my words,” Morris continued. “It was just unprofessional of me, man, to refer to any of that, in terms of downgrade or even feel as though I can mention a woman’s name, or anything about women referring to the game of basketball that they put their heart into, and coaching, and just life in general, man, I’m deeply sorry and I deeply apologize.”

Sports are filled with insecure people, said Harry Lyles Jr., who wrote about a “teachable moment” for SB Nation. “A lot of male athletes deflect when something doesn’t go their way or they’re angry, saying any number of sexist things about their opposition. For instance, they might accuse them of having ‘female tendencies.’ Perhaps that makes them feel superior, which many men have thought about women in the past (and present).”

He clearly never played agaisnt women 🤦🏻‍♀️ — Farida 8💜24 (@FaridaAlami) January 30, 2020

Play like women?….my women's team is tougher than your NBA team. Maybe you need some female tendencies and you could win a few games. — Chad Jones (@CoachChadJones) January 30, 2020

Incoming feminist journos coming to cancel him pic.twitter.com/6d43VlocUT — Capitão 🇧🇷 (@grandmasterhaki) January 30, 2020

I always side eye men that refer to woman as females. I'm just saying — Petty Pablo (@electricsoul123) January 30, 2020

🤔 he's soft but yet they were destroying y'all lmao — Toss a coin to your dealer (@Lord_Marco_C) January 30, 2020

Morris talking about being “professional” is hilarious. — Zona Sports (@AZSportsZone) January 30, 2020