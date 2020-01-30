Best Stories Today

Written by Leela Sanikop

13 SHARES Share Tweet Share

Thursday 01.30 .2020

Kobe Bryant’s Helicopter Didn’t Have Warning System That Could Have Alerted The Pilot To The Hillside

The Sikorsky S-76B helicopter that crashed Sunday in Calabasas, killing nine people aboard including Kobe Bryant, was not equipped with a terrain alarm system when it hit a hillside with “high-energy impact“.

Heiress Abigail Disney On Kobe Bryant: ‘The Man Was A Rapist.’

Walt Disney Company heiress Abigail Disney has been slammed on social media for supporting a tweet about a 2003 rape allegation against Kobe Bryant hours after he died in a helicopter crash.

Toxic Chemicals Turned Up In The Drinking Water Of Dozens Of Cities

A new round of testing by an environmental advocacy group has uncovered toxic chemicals in the drinking water in dozens of cities across the U.S. including major metropolitan areas.

Trump Considers Extending Travel Ban To 4 African Countries Including Nigeria

U.S. President Donald Trump is planning to expand his controversial travel ban to include seven more countries including four from Africa.

Developer Is Building Car-Free Neighborhoods: How Would It Work?

A new community in a suburb of Phoenix, Arizona, is deliberately being built with a “zero residential parking” mandate so that it can be totally car-free.