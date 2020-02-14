Trump Allies Are Handing Out Cash To Black Voters

Written by Ann Brown

39 SHARES Share Tweet Share

Politico has uncovered evidence that Donald Trump allies are actually handing over cold hard cash to Black voters at campaign events. National Diversity Coalition for Trump Facebook page.

Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg has been accused of trying to “buy” off Black political operatives by offering them well-paying roles on his campaign, but now Politico has uncovered evidence that Donald Trump allies are actually handing over cold hard cash to Black voters.

“Allies of Donald Trump have begun holding events in Black communities where organizers lavish praise on the president as they hand out tens of thousands of dollars to lucky attendees,” Politico reported.

Listen to GHOGH with Jamarlin Martin | Episode 69: Jamarlin Martin Jamarlin goes solo to unpack the question: Was Barack Obama the first political anti-Christ to rise in Black America?

In one case, at an event held in Cleveland in January, there was a raffle drawing for attendees and the winning tickets were handed envelopes of cash in increments of several hundred dollars. Another giveaway event had been set for this month in Virginia, but it has been postponed.

The cash giveaways are not “official” Trump campaign events. They have been organized under the auspices of an outside charity, the Urban Revitalization Coalition. This allows donors to remain anonymous and make tax-deductible contributions.

The organizers say the events are legal and are used to promote economic development in inner cities. But since Urban Revitalization Coalition is registered as a 501(c)3 charitable organization, and one nonprofit law legal expert said these events raise questions about the group’s tax-exempt status since there is no evidence that those winning the money are in need of charity.

“Charities are required to spend their money on charitable and educational activities,” Marcus Owens, a former director of the Exempt Organizations Division at the Internal Revenue Service, told Politico. “It’s not immediately clear to me how simply giving money away to people at an event is a charitable act.”

According to Urban Revitalization Coalition’s CEO, Darrell Scott, most of the gifts were between $300 and $500. If the gifts go over $600, Scott said, the recipient must $600 fill out a W-9 form, which is in compliance with tax law.

Scott is a Cleveland-based pastor and one of Trump’s closest and most prominent Black supporters.

OMG

Trump literally has people handing our cash to blacks in urban areas. And you're going after Bloomberg? Stop. Or you're losing a viewer.This is wrong.https://t.co/8EaC6kAcyR@Morning_Joe — CranesInTheSky 💗💗🐻🐯🐆🐷🐵🐒🐖🐈🐱🐀🐁🐕 ♥️💗 (@sky_cranes) February 14, 2020