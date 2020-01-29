Popeyes Launches Clothing Collection Inspired By Beyonce’s Ivy Park Brand

Written by Dana Sanchez

Popeyes has released a new apparel line after fans noticed that Beyoncé’s Ivy Park collection looked a lot like the fast-food chain’s employee uniforms. Photos: www.thatlookfrompopeyes.com and https://www.ivypark.com/

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen has released a new apparel line after fans noticed that Beyoncé’s Ivy Park collection looked a lot like the fast-food chain’s employee uniforms.

Twitter users compared Beyonce’s collection to the Popeyes uniforms, and the fast-food chain alluded to the singer’s love for the fast-food brand in press materials.

The 10-piece athleticwear collection of branded T-shirts, polo shirts, hooded jackets, sweatshirts, tunics, hats and visors comes in Popeye’s iconic maroon and orange colors, Marketing Dive reported.

Real Popeyes employees model the clothing on Popeyes’ e-commerce shop. The photoshoot was a spoof of Beyoncé’s Adidas x Ivy Park lookbook, Daily Mail reported.

With 2019 designated The Year Of The Chicken Sandwich, “Popeyes has grown up, gotten a taste of the big time, and now it’s a lifestyle brand, folks,” Emily Heil wrote for the Washington Post.

“With its newest product lineup, the company is showing that it has ambitions loftier than merely selling us fried bird, however delicious those dang sandwiches might be.”

In her product photoshoots, Beyoncé was photographed sitting on a bike in one shot. A Popeyes employee was in a similar pose on a moped with a fast-food delivery box on the back.

The fast-food chain’s photos are nearly identical to the ones in the Adidas x Ivy Park lookbook, according to Daily Mail.

The collection, called That Look from Popeyes, is a limited edition. All proceeds go to the Popeyes Foundation.

During a 2003 appearance on The Oprah Winfrey Show, Beyoncé said she loved Popeyes and when the chain found out, they gave the singer a membership card with free chicken for life. “But I’ve never used it because I’ve been too embarrassed!” she told Oprah.

Last summer, Popeyes’ viral Twitter feud with Chick-fil-A triggered long lines for its new chicken sandwich. Someone pulled a gun on a Houston store manager after being told they were out of chicken sandwiches. On Jan. 13, Carrols Restaurant Group, which operates the restaurants, said fourth-quarter sales there were up 21.2 percent compared to the previous year, CNBC reported.

