Former Andela And Flutterwave Executives Launch Angel Fund For African Startups

Written by Peter Pedroncelli

47 SHARES Share Tweet Share

A new angel fund created by former Andela and Flutterwave executives plans to invest $1 million a year in seed-stage African startups. Photo supplied by Andela

African startups can now access funding from a new angel fund created by former Andela and Flutterwave executives who plan to support 20 startups per year with $50,000 checks.

The Future Africa Fund is co-founded by Iyinoluwa Aboyeji, Nadayar Enegesi, Olabinjo Adeniran, and Adenike Sheriff, according to a LinkedIn post.

Future Africa Fund, an angel fund for African startups is investing $50,000 into 20 startups each year to help them scale and serve Africa’s booming enterprise and consumer markets effectively.



Read more here: https://t.co/GYKA9u4Bte pic.twitter.com/DvCTxkBOkz — TechKudi (@TechKudi) January 23, 2020 Iyinoluwa Aboyeji

Nadayar Enegesi (BCS '13) is the cofounder of Andela, a company that takes the brightest and most brilliant math, tech and engineering minds on the continent, and then trains them to become accomplished, top-tier developers! Read more: https://t.co/Qw9DpBBJnH pic.twitter.com/1UvcTqXLfC — UWaterloo Alumni (@uwaterlooalumni) January 21, 2019

Aboyeji is the Nigerian co-founder of coding recruitment startup Andela and a former managing director of mobile payments firm Flutterwave.

Enegesi is an Andela co-founder. Adeniran and Sheriff both worked at Ghanaian new media startup OMG Digital, known as the “BuzzFeed of Africa”, before founding Future Africa Fund.

Future Africa Fund initially started as an online community discussing the future of tech in Africa and has become a venture that is aiming to invest $1 million a year in African tech startups, TechAfrica reports.

Listen to GHOGH with Jamarlin Martin | Episode 69: Jamarlin Martin

Jamarlin goes solo to unpack the question: Was Barack Obama the first political anti-Christ to rise in Black America? To understand the question, we have to revisit Rev. Wright and Obama’s decision to bring on political disciples David Plouffe, Joe Biden and Eric Holder.

In addition to cash investment, Future Africa Fund plans to provide founders with access to a network of talent and mentoring through its Future Africa Venture School, a virtual school that entrepreneurs can access remotely.

The school expects to work with an experienced faculty of founders and investors from across Africa and the world who will interact with African entrepreneurs through articles, webinars, videos, and podcasts.

Andela's co-founder launched the Angel Invest Fund in order to turn Africa's deepest challenges into global business opportunities https://t.co/qIXMQ4CNUg — Techzim (@Techzim) January 21, 2020