Best Stories Today

Written by Leela Sanikop

Friday 01.24 .2020

Why Hip Hop Belongs In Today’s Classrooms

When Cassie Crim, a high school math teacher in Joliet, Illinois, introduced herself to her advanced algebra students in 2017, she did it through a rap video.

Coronavirus Vaccine Maker’s Stock Goes Parabolic On Expected Global Pandemic

This has been a week of up-and-down swings for the Mayland-based vaccine developer Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX). The biotech company announced on Tuesday that it is developing a vaccine for the Wuhan strain of the coronavirus. Its stock went crazy.

Top Black Cannabis Entrepreneurs Cashing In On The $75 Billion Market

Black celebrities, private companies and small businesses are finding ways to cash in on legal marijuana operations. They’re tapping into all aspects of the industry from venture capital funds to dispensaries and even creating their own line of cannabis items. There’s a lot of money at stake for the culture to cash in on, with the regulated cannabis industry expected to soar to $75 billion by 2030, according to Cowen & Co. Let’s dive into the top black ganga-prenuers who are making bank and legally disrupting the marijuana market.

Nigeria’s Paga Acquires Apposit, Founder Tayo Oviosu Confirms Mexico And Ethiopia Expansion

Nigerian mobile payments company Paga is set to expand into East Africa and Latin America after founder and CEO Tayo Oviosu revealed plans to launch its payment products in Ethiopia and Mexico this year.

Billionaire Tom Steyer: Honor MLK By Fighting For Reparations For 400 Years Of Slavery & Racial Terror

Democratic billionaire businessman Tom Steyer, who has surged in recent South Carolina polls as he runs for president, said Martin Luther King, Jr. should be honored by fighting for reparations for descendants of slaves who endured 400 years of legal discrimination and racial terror.