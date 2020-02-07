iPhone Security Tips: How To Protect Your Phone From Hackers

These tips help to boost your iPhone security and protect your private data, sensitive information, and the photos and videos on your device. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos during the JFK Space Summit at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library in Boston, Wednesday, June 19, 2019. Image: AP Photo/Charles Krupa

Although iPhone’s iOS system is fairly secure, there are a number of ways to ensure that your phone is as secure as it can be.

In 2018, sources told The Guardian that Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos had his iPhone hacked after receiving a Whatsapp message that was believed to have included a malicious file that infiltrated his phone.

Below are some tips by MacWorld to help keep your iPhone secure if you have concerns about the safety of your private data, sensitive information including website login details, email addresses, text messages, and photos and videos.

Keep iOS up to date

Hackers occasionally find flaws in Apple’s coding which they exploit, giving them access to your personal data. iOS updates are a way of combatting the exploits by patching holes and implementing better stability enhancements.

Always make sure that you are running the most recent iteration of iOS, including smaller “dot” or point updates.

Activate Find My iPhone

If you lose your phone, Find My iPhone is handy because you can log in to Find My iPhone from another apple device, or via the web and locate your phone.

You can also remotely wipe your personal data from the lost or stolen phone so that even if a hacker gets it, they will not have any access to your data.

Create a longer passcode

Graykey is a tool that is mostly used by government agencies to crack iPhone passwords. It could crack four-digit passcodes in a few hours and six-digit passcodes in a few days.

Although you might not anticipate that government agencies would be cracking your phone, the concern is that criminals could have access to the same device.

Auto wipe iPhone content

With this option, after 10 incorrect guesses, the iPhone automatically wipes all your data. It is also advised to have turned on automatic iCloud backup so that even if your data is wiped, you will have everything saved on the cloud.

Avoid opening unknown links

If you receive an unknown link via email, text or randomly on the web, do not click on it. The same applies to email attachments. The rule is that, if you do not trust the look of the message or email, you should not open it.

Revoke app permissions

When using the iOS apps, you will likely be prompted to allow such apps access to things such as the camera, microphone, messages, etc.

Although it means that you could use all the features of the apps, it also means that the app has access to your personal data.

Turn off Siri

Siri, Apple’s personal assistant, provides users with a way of using their smartphones hands-free. However, it can also provide hackers with personal data.

Siri asks for verification before allowing access to sensitive information, but people have found ways to work around it, completely bypassing the iPhone passcode, thus providing easy access to your phone.

