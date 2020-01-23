‘It’s A Big Deal For Us’: Brian Brackeen’s Lightship Real Estate Fund Closes On Historic Globe Building In Cincinnati For $1.8M

Written by Dana Sanchez

The real estate fund for VC firm Lightship Capital has purchased the Globe Building, a historic Cincinnati landmark, for $1.8M, according to managing partner Brian Brackeen. Brackeen founded facial recognition firm Kairos. Brian Brackeen photo: Anita Sanikop/Moguldom

Brian Brackeen, a managing partner at Lightship Capital, announced today that the VC firm’s real estate fund has purchased the Globe Building, a historic landmark in Cincinnati, Ohio, for $1.8 million.

Lightship plans to use the Globe Building as its offices, lease out space for co-working and use the building for pitch and community meetings.

“It’s a big deal for us, our investors, and the community,” Brackeen said in a Twitter announcement.

Located across from historic Cincinnati’s Findlay Market at 1801-1805 Elm Street, the Globe Building and its clocktower are major landmarks in the neighborhood.

The Globe Building dates back as early as 1895, according to the Hamilton County Auditor, historical consultant Digging Cincinnati reported. For much of its history, the building was a furniture manufacturer’s store.

The Globe Building underwent a $4 million renovation in 2015, making this quite the real estate deal.

The renovation was a key piece of redevelopment efforts in the area, according to the Cincinnati Center City Development Corp (3CDC). Now used for commercial and office space, the building has been owned by 3CDC since its restoration. More recent tenants included the Haile/U.S. Bank Foundation and the Johnson Foundation.

“We were given a great deal because 3CDC wants to support our community,” Brackeen told Moguldom.

Lightship now owns the entire Globe Building with the exception of a small food space that is “condo’ed out on the first floor,” Brackeen said.

Lightship Capital is owned by Candice Matthews Brackeen, founder and CEO of Cincinnati-based Lighthouse. Matthews-Brackeen also serves as Lightship managing partner. The Lighthouse portfolio includes the Hillman and NewMe accelerators. Matthews-Brackeen’s entrepreneurial experience includes co-founding Hello Parent, a national safety technology partner of the Brady Campaign to Reduce Gun Violence and the American Academy of Pediatrics. She also pioneered partnerships with P&G, Miami University, and the University of Cincinnati.

Lightship Capital has two funds, Brackeen told Moguldom. One is a $20 million venture capital fund focused on investing in underrepresented entrepreneurs, including women.

“We are focused on the Midwest as it has the lowest amount of venture capital and the highest median exit value,” Brackeen said. “We also love the South for the same reasons.”

Separately, Lighthouse has a $5 million real estate fund — “nice safe investments so that our investors can balance their risk,” Brackeen told Moguldom. “We are generally focused on Cincinnati for those investments, with some interest in Miami.”

The Lightship Capital fund is modeled to offer underrepresented founders an alternative to traditional firms so they can avoid the challenges associated with traditional funding. “We join or lead rounds,” Lightship says on its website. “We don’t require board seats to invest, and if/when we are invited to serve on the board— we strongly support the founder.”

In 2019, Brackeen settled a lawsuit with Kairos, the Miami facial recognition startup he founded. He was fired by his board of directors in 2018. An artificial intelligence company, Kairos specialized in face recognition and human analytics. Under his leadership, Kairos gained national and international recognition as a pioneer in facial recognition technology, attracting customers and investors from around the world.

A respected thought leader in the area of algorithmic bias, Brackeen moved on to become managing partner of Lightship Capital. There, he’s responsible for leadership of the AI team and accelerator operations. He brings extensive experience in AI development and integration from Kairos, where he led the team in creating a SaaS face recognition platform. Brackeen’s work “is frequently listed next to Amazon and Face++ as a global leader in the biometric identification industry,” according to Lightship.

The Lightship fund portfolio includes proov, warmilu, Excited, HomeTeam, SoLo, Viaggi and Visuwall.

Lightship invests between $125,000 and $300,000 in early-stage companies, often as their first institutional investor. “We usually invest between a $2 million and $6 million dollar valuation,” the company says on its “how we invest” page. “We lead rounds, with founder-friendly terms. We do our best to make sure that Vulture Capitalist don’t harm you. (We ​have lots of stories).”

Long term, Brackeen said his plans include growing Lightship Capital “to be the place that underrepresented founders turn to for capital. Our team has built companies worth over $100 million and raised tens of millions in venture capital,” he said.

“We have been there, we have the experience, and we believe that founders are divine,” Brackeen told Moguldom. “Some VCs think founders are like children or need to be managed. We believe they are better than us, yet need a little capital and a few key insights to grow. We are servant leaders.”

Brackeen invites co-working operators to contact him, “particularly but not limited to the underrepresented founder space. (Like all women co-working etc), Please have them contact me,” he tweeted. “We don’t want to be co-working operators, but would love to see a new one in town in this space.”

Social media users responsed with elation to the news of the real estate fund closing.

“Brian and team are creating models that should be duplicated,” said Janeya Griffin, CEO of the Commercializer, in an email to Moguldom. “From the wealth he has generated, we are now able to see investors such as him, who are also people of color, investing back into their own communities and being very intentional with how that money is utilized.

“Representation matters. The simple fact that they have purchased a space and are looking to collaborate with founders who are tackling resource issues for underrepresented communities, is a testament to how wealth can be leveraged, but also, how lifting while we climb is put into action.

“He is now providing opportunities not just for individuals, but for other organizations who are conduits for supporting underrepresented founders and that is where the true impact comes into play.”

