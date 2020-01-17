Best Stories Today

Written by Leela Sanikop

Friday 01.17 .2020

Morbidly Obese ISIS Leader ‘Jabba The Jihadi’ Can’t Fit In Police Car, Taken Away In Back Of Truck

A 560-pound, high-ranking Islamic State official nicknamed “Jabba the Jihadi” was arrested in Mosul by Iraqi forces who had to load him on a pickup truck because he was too big for a police car.

Symone Sanders Defends Biden On Black Agenda And Mass Incarceration, Suggests All Lives Matter Politics Is The Answer

One of the strikes against Joe Biden as it relates to Black America is his deep involvement with helping pass the 1994 Crime Bill. Infamous for greatly exacerbating the mass incarceration of Black people across the nation, the crime bill is one Biden was very passionate about.

Bill Cosby’s Former Lawyer Is Suspended Amid Claims She ‘Misappropriated Funds’

Monique Pressley, Bill Cosby’s former lawyer, has been banned from practicing law in Washington, D.C. The disgraced attorney rose to prominence while she potently represented Cosby during his sexual assault case and appeared as a legal contributor for various news networks. She faced disbarment for allegations that she misappropriated funds for personal use, according to an exclusive report by Daily Mail.

Massive Asteroid ‘Could Be Dangerous To Life On Earth’ If It Breaks Up

A 1.2 mile-long asteroid with a history of cracking and releasing pieces into space could threaten Earth millions of years from now if it eventually breaks up, showering the planet with meteors, scientists reported.

Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc. Demands Ralph Lauren Remove Greek Letters From Its Pants

On the Ralph Lauren French website, the clothing line is selling a pair of chino pants with the Greek letters Phi Beta Sigma on them. The symbols for the Black fraternity are located on the back of the pants in red and black. It was listed at a price of $335.77.