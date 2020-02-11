Timbaland Lost 130 Pounds After Conquering Painkiller Addiction

34 SHARES Share Tweet Share

Music producer Timbaland lost 130 pounds after he managed to overcome his addiction to painkillers that he started using in 2011. Timbaland performs at the 2019 Essence Festival at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, Sunday, July 7, 2019, in New Orleans. Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP

Grammy award-winning producer Timbaland, whose real name is Timothy Mosley, lost 130 pounds after a frightening nightmare. The weight-loss came after Timbaland learned that he had developed prediabetes.

“I had a dream that death was near. I saw myself with a white face,” Timbaland, who has worked with Justin Timberlake, Missy Elliot, and Jay-Z among others confessed to Men’s Health.

He had put on the pounds because of his unhealthy eating habits. In 2011, Timbaland got a prescription for Oxycontin and Percocet and later became addicted to the pills.

“The pills put me in a great feeling of not caring, of just being free. I’m like traveling, doing shows, poppin’ em, having fun, and just being ignorant,” he said.

Timbaland decided to take his health seriously after moving to a smaller Condo in Miami, straightening out his divorce and settling his debts with the IRS.

He lost 50 pounds after one year of training through the help of Michelle Dennis, his girlfriend and founder of Punch Elite Fitness gym, and his children.

Listen to GHOGH with Jamarlin Martin | Episode 69: Jamarlin Martin

Jamarlin goes solo to unpack the question: Was Barack Obama the first political anti-Christ to rise in Black America? To understand the question, we have to revisit Rev. Wright and Obama’s decision to bring on political disciples David Plouffe, Joe Biden and Eric Holder.

Afterward, he started working out at DBC fitness, where trainer and co-owner David Alexander created a custom fitness routine and diet for Timbaland which mainly consisted of chicken, salmon, vegetables and a lot of water.

“God has made me under construction, which I’m still under,” Timbaland added.

“I don’t feel like I’m complete. I don’t want to ever feel like I’m complete, because my mind would probably get idle. God needed me to be clear so I could see what is needed, not what I want.”

@Timbaland Explains His Weight Loss and Music https://t.co/guboEqinHo — Timbaland Page (@TimbalandPage) December 11, 2019

Timbaland speaks on weight loss: "This past eight months I've lost over 130 pounds." #RumorReport #BCPowerHour pic.twitter.com/DhZ7P7HCWb — REVOLT TV (@revolttv) February 27, 2016

WOW. Timbaland shows off weight loss after dropping “over 130 pounds” 👏 https://t.co/HEGGSkfpuz pic.twitter.com/tGkKKXoXGS — Global Grind (@GlobalGrind) February 26, 2016