Nike Gives Obama Foundation $5M For Athletic, Recreational Facility At Obama Presidential Center

Written by Ann Brown

The Nike Foundation has given $5 million to the Obama Foundation for an athletic, recreational facility at Obama Presidential Center.. NEW YORK, NY- October 21: Barack Obama arriving at Locanda Verde in New York City on October 21, 2019. Credit: RW/MediaPunch /IPX

The Nike Foundation has given $5 million to the Obama Foundation for an athletic, recreational facility at Obama Presidential Center and not everyone is impressed.

As one person tweeted: “There are so many better places that money could go to help the community. So glad I stopped putting money in their pockets. #nikesucks.”

“There will be a new home court in Chicago,” said Jorge Casimiro, chief social and community impact officer and president of the Nike Foundation, in a written perspective piece about the donation.

He also tweeted: “Super excited to announce this partnership with @ObamaFoundation at our South Side Chicago @nike store. The Obama Presidential Center will be the 1st to have an athletic & community building inspiring millions and providing access and opportunity for ALL!https://t.co/PTbT3lHM4F.”

“When President Obama’s Presidential Center opens its doors, it will be the first to include a public athletic facility — made possible in part by a $5 million contribution from the Nike Foundation.”

The Obama Foundation will oversee the development and construction of the Obama Presidential Center in Jackson Park. It will ultimately house the foundation offices, have meeting spaces for conferences and workshops, a public library branch, and various recreation areas. There will also be a museum dedicated to Obama.

“The center is expected to cost $500 million and will be paid for with private funds. But as part of its contract with the city, the foundation has to demonstrate an ability to raise the hundreds of millions of dollars to construct the facility and keep it operating for years to come,” The Chicago Tribune reported.

