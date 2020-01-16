Ryan Wilson On Moving From Idea To Raising Capital For Your Business

Written by Kwame Som-Pimpong

Ryan Wilson was rejected 97 times while trying to raise capital for The Gathering Spot — validation, he says, that he had a disruptive idea. He talks about moving past ideation. Ryan Wilson, the CEO and co-founder of The Gathering Spot. Photo: Anita Sanikop/Moguldom

Atlanta has long been a strong entrepreneurial bastion in the Black community, benefiting significantly from the groundwork laid by the late Maynard Jackson. In the past several years, the city has become something of a counter to what Silicon Valley has been to establishment players in the technology industry. Players like Tope Awotona, George Azih, and Jewel Burks Solomon have shifted the conversation around who can build a strong technology business.

Ryan Wilson, co-founder of the private, members-only club The Gathering Spot, has done a masterful job feeding that energy back into the city. He created a place that seems to have won the game in bringing together folks in Atlanta’s tech industry and beyond.

In his conversation with GHOGH podcast host Jamarlin Martin, Ryan shares some principles that will help entrepreneurs across a range of industries.

Building a company vs. having an idea

Ryan stresses that it’s not enough for you to have an idea one day and think you have a business. The business only comes from executing on that idea. In his words, “You have to be able to execute upon that idea in a way that makes people understand that it has moved from pure ideation into a stage where people can buy (r whatever it is that you do). They’re able to actually interact with the business.”

Ryan Wilson on validation from ‘no’

In his conversation with Jamarlin, Ryan recalls that he was rejected 97 times over the course of raising capital for The Gathering Spot. He points to those rejections as validation that The Gathering Spot was a disruptive idea, making the case that if an idea is truly disruptive, people shouldn’t be able to immediately understand it.

Raising capital

Ryan points out the importance of entrepreneurs understanding how venture capital works, if that is what they’re planning to raise in financing their business. A lot of entrepreneurs don’t understand that “it’s very difficult as the entrepreneur, as the founder, to make a ton of money in that (venture capital) system, unless (your) company is valued at more than what you raised money at,” he says.

These are key principles and resources that will help you shape your venture. Increase your understanding of the venture capital game, don’t shy away from hearing “no”, and execute on your idea to actually build a business. Let’s GHOGH!

