Smart Money: Goldman Sachs Dumped Entire Uber Stake On Retail Bagholders Last Year
Goldman Sachs, which owned about 10 million shares of Uber in late 2019, sold its entire stake in the ride-hailing giant in the fourth quarter, CNBC reported.
An early investor in Uber, Goldman likely realized a large gain that helped the bank beat analysts’ expectations for revenue in the period after its disappointing performance in 2019. The company turned a $5 million wager using the firm’s own money back in 2011 into a major windfall, Yahoo Finance reported.
Prohibited from selling its shares until Uber’s post-initial public offering lockup period expired in November, Goldman dumped its shares at the earliest opportunity.
Uber was a huge disappointment when it finally went public in May 2019, Market Insider reported. Shares fell as much as 8 percent in the first day of trading, wiping out $655 million-plus in investor wealth. Investors worried about Uber’s inability to turn a profit and at the end of 2019, Uber had lost 34 percent.
Listen to GHOGH with Jamarlin Martin | Episode 19: Anthony Mays
Jamarlin talks to Google engineer Anthony D. Mays about Black cultural optimization, getting bullied in Compton for being a computer geek, and how he landed a job at Google.
Goldman CFO Stephen Scherr told analysts Wednesday that the company took advantage of “harvesting opportunities” in the fourth quarter by selling some of its holdings (which totaled $2.4 billion at the end of 2019), according to CNBC. The bank will continue to divest in public companies, Scherr said.
When Uber’s post-IPO lockup date expired in November, stock fell to a new low and the company’s valuation reached its lowest since 2015, when it was a private company.
So far in 2020, Uber has rebounded slightly based on its plans to be profitable in 2021. Shares are up 17 percent year-to-date through Tuesday’s close.