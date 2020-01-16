LAPD Scandal Over Alleged Gang Framing Swells To 20 Officers

Written by Isheka N. Harrison

LAPD officers are suspected of falsely portraying people as gang members. The scandal keeps growing as the number of accused grew from three to 20. In this Wednesday, July 10, 2019, photo Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michel Moore talks during an interview with The Associated Press in Los Angeles. Moore said he doesn’t see homelessness as a law enforcement issue, but rather a public health and safety concern that requires mental health, sanitation, hygiene and housing resources. He said the homeless population sees police officers and firefighters on the streets at 3 a.m., but not anyone uniformed who can provide other services. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) has never been heralded as a shining example of officers who uphold their oath to protect and serve. The problems are exacerbated when examining the department’s history of maltreatment of the city’s Black residents and other residents of color.

Now – the same department that nearly beat Rodney King to death and charged Black Lives Matter leader Melina Abdullah with assaulting an officer – is embroiled in another scandal.

This time, LAPD officers are suspected of falsely portraying people as gang members – and the scandal keeps growing. The number of accused officers has grown from three to 20 since the investigation was launched last year.

Now a criminal probe into the LAPD’s Metro Division, officers “are suspected of falsifying field interview cards during stops and entering incorrect information about those questioned in an effort to boost stop statistics,” reported the Los Angeles Times.

The city’s police chief, Michel Moore, said the allegations concern him and pledged a direct approach.

“This definitely has a criminal aspect. Falsifying information on a department report is a crime. … I must look straight at these allegations. It does give me concern,” Moore told the Police Commission.

Due to the evolution of the case – and possibility that the accused officers have done this in past cases – the LAPD was forced to let the community know about the allegations.

Not all residents were buying Moore’s declaration to clear things up, noting residents have accused officers in the department for years of falsely naming Black and Latino residents as gang members.

“Once the name’s in there, it’s extremely difficult to get out,” said Paula Minor of Black Lives Matter. “Chief Moore, you are responsible. Your community talk is fake and a coverup.”

Jamie Garcia of the LAPD Spying Coalition even called for the database to be “disassembled” altogether. ““How much bigger is this problem? This problem is huge,” Garcia said.

Attorney Peter Bibring said the matter is “deeply disturbing” considering the LAPD identifies the Metro Division as its most elite officers.

“The fact so many officers were involved strongly indicates to me this isn’t simply a few officers acting on their own, but it is part of a culture to do this among those the department believes are the best of the best,” Bibring said.

