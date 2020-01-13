Cory Booker Drops Out Of Presidential Race

Written by Isheka N. Harrison

Sen. Cory Booker dropped out of the presidential race Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, after failing to gain traction with Black voters. In this photo, Booker, D-N.J., speaks to voters during a campaign stop, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, in Manchester, N.H. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

New Jersey Senator Cory Booker has ended his bid for the presidency. He announced he was suspending his campaign and dropping out of the race for the Democratic presidential nomination Monday, reported the New York Times.

Booker sent a heartfelt email to his supporters announcing his decision to drop out of the presidential race, according to NBC News. In it he states:

“Nearly one year ago, I got in the race for president because I believed to my core that the answer to the common pain Americans are feeling right now, the answer to Donald Trump’s hatred and division, is to reignite our spirit of common purpose to take on our biggest challenges and build a more just and fair country for everyone,” the email read. “I’ve always believed that. I still believe that. I’m proud I never compromised my faith in these principles during this campaign to score political points or tear down others. And maybe I’m stubborn, but I’ll never abandon my faith in what we can accomplish when we join together,” Booker continued in his email. “I will carry this fight forward — I just won’t be doing it as a candidate for president this year. Friend, it’s with a full heart that I share this news — I’ve made the decision to suspend my campaign for president.”

An advocate of love, peace and unity to bring healing to the nation, Booker also announced he was ending his candidacy on social media.

It’s with a full heart that I share this news—I’m suspending my campaign for president.



To my team, supporters, and everyone who gave me a shot—thank you. I am so proud of what we built, and I feel nothing but faith in what we can accomplish together. pic.twitter.com/Fxvc549vlJ — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) January 13, 2020

Booker first announced his candidacy for presidency on Feb. 1, 2019, making it a point to do so on the first day of Black History Month. Despite this, his attempt to address the racial wealth gap through baby bonds legislation and support of reparations, Booker failed to garner any significant support from Black voters.

With Booker’s departure, former Massachusetts governor Deval Patrick is the only Black candidate left in the race, but he is also receiving minute support.

Despite ending his presidential campaign, Booker pledged to continue fighting for the people. He is up for re-election for his senate seat soon.

Black America put on a heavy SHORT position on Cory Booker & Kamala Harris, post-Obama. This is SCREAMING that the identity market has collapsed w/ the Black voter. Symbolism, Tokenism, HOPE, etc is going to be hard to traffic in for Dem's, identity has been REPRICED after Obama. — Jamarlin Martin (@JamarlinMartin) September 20, 2019

His lack of support among Black primary voters is because he failed to connect with the Black community, & his attempts to do so felt insincere and forced.



Everyone else ignored him because he’s Black. If he were white, he’d be seeing Buttigieg poll numbers, at the very least — 𝚌𝚑𝚛𝚒𝚜 𝚎𝚕𝚎𝚊𝚣𝚊𝚛. 🇨🇷 (@ChrisEleazar_) January 13, 2020

I will never understand how Cory Booker was not more popular. He's a senator, Rhode scholar, college football player, mayor, activist and has the most positive outlook I've ever seen. You'll be missed Cory. — Carlos Rosado (@crosado1968) January 13, 2020

You haven't stated one policy and there lies the problem good sir. — Corey Chapman (@Cpoetry) January 13, 2020