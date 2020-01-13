Bern Notice: ‘Biden Betrayed Black Voters While Sanders Has Been Fighting for Racial Justice’

Written by Isheka N. Harrison

Bernie Sanders’ national campaign co-chair Nina Turner published a detailed op-ed Sunday contrasting the difference between Sanders and Joe Biden’s records on racial issues. In the original photos, Democratic presidential contender Bernie Sanders smiles with Nina Turner, right, the national co-chair of his presidential campaign, at a Medicare for All town hall gathering on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, in Florence, S.C. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard) Former Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden listens to a question at a campaign event Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Bernie Sanders’ national campaign co-chair Nina Turner published a detailed op-ed Sunday contrasting the difference between Sanders and Joe Biden’s records on racial issues, the campaign’s Bern Notice publication reported.

Turner’s op-ed was published in The State, a South Carolina-based newspaper with describes itself as being “dedicated to watchdog journalism and keeping the community informed.”

Titled “While Bernie Sanders has always stood up for African Americans, Joe Biden has repeatedly let us down,” Turner opens the op-ed noting that Black voters “have a consequential decision to make.”

She then asks, “Will our community side with former Vice President Joe Biden, who has repeatedly betrayed black voters to side with Republican lawmakers and undermine our progress? Or will we stand with Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and a movement that has been fighting for racial and economic justice since the civil rights era?”

Turner went on to highlight the stark differences between the two candidates – contrasting Biden’s troubling history of working with segregationists with Sanders’ career-long civil rights activism.

She also said that Biden was a staunch advocate and supporter of Clinton’s crime bill, which disproportionately affected Blacks, welfare reform and publicly degraded Anita Hill (who accused Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas of sexual assault), while Sanders fought mass incarceration, opposed welfare reform and fought for the rights of Blacks.

She touted Sanders’ proposed policies of free tuition, legalizing marijuana, fighting institutional racism and others as superior to Biden’s unwillingness to support such policies.

She ended it by writing, “By supporting a racial justice champion like Sanders — and his popular progressive agenda — black Americans will forge a multiracial, multigenerational working-class alliance that will generate the high turnout necessary to beat President Donald Trump. In standing with Sanders over Biden, we will declare that we are not going backward — we are going forward into a future of empowerment and equality for all.”

This is personal for me. I never mince words when I say ALL we love is on the line, especially for my Black sisters and brothers ✊🏾



For decades we’ve been taught to settle for what’s “good enough.” I reject that bc I know we deserve far better. https://t.co/7DhNRckOFD — Nina Turner (@ninaturner) January 12, 2020

Great corrective article for the "Liberals" and "DEMs" who keep "explaining" to me that @BernieSanders doesn't support Black Americans, and that war hawk @HillaryClinton, BrainIsMelting @JoeBiden, and the sketch @PeteButtigieg have always stood firmly with Black Americans. — Zach Mills 🌹 (@ZachTasticMills) January 12, 2020

Ma'am, with all due respect, @BernieSanders continually dodges questions that specifically address Black Americans. And when he does address it he throws our issues in with every other group. A vote for Bernie is a vote for the benign neglect policies we've always gotten. #ADOS — Bahiy Watson (@BahiyWatson) January 12, 2020

Taking on entrenched power is not easy. Thank you for telling the truth. We cannot abide politicians who oppose black and white children going to school together and who would destroy Social Security. — Heather Gautney (@HeatherGautney) January 13, 2020