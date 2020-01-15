10 Global Tech Gatherings That Africa Will Host In 2020
From cybersecurity conferences to events focused on artificial intelligence and blockchain tech, African countries will host important global tech gatherings in 2020.
International experts, academics, delegates, and businesses are expected to visit Africa to be part of these events.
The South African cities of Cape Town and Johannesburg are scheduled to host many of the events on this list.
Rwanda is also well-represented in this list as the East African country is set to host two major tech conferences in 2020.
Listen to GHOGH with Jamarlin Martin | Episode 68: Jamarlin Martin
Jamarlin talks about the recent backlash against LeBron James for not speaking up for Joshua Wong and the violent Hong Kong protestors.
Here are 10 global tech gatherings that will be hosted in Africa during 2020.
Africa Tech Summit
The 2020 edition of the Africa Tech Summit will be hosted in Kigali, the Rwandan capital. The event will be made up of three summits, namely: the Money & Blockchain Summit, Startup Summit, and Future Summit. Organizers are expecting more than 150 speakers and 350 companies to attend the three-day event scheduled to take place from Feb. 4-6, according to NewTimes.
Africa Cybertech
In March, Rwanda will become the first-ever African country to host the global CyberTech conference and exhibition, a gathering that brings together top executives, researchers and other stakeholders in cybersecurity. The event will take place in Kigali from March 24-25, 2020. Cybertech is a regional event and has been organized since 2014 by Israeli firm Cyber Global Events, according to ExpressNews.
Blockchain Africa Conference 2020
The Blockchain Africa Conference attracts international experts and thought leaders in the blockchain arena to Africa, and the event has grown annually since its launch in 2015. The conference explores how blockchain tech and cryptocurrencies are disrupting industries and providing opportunities for individuals, governments, startups, companies and institutions. Last year saw a double-event in both Johannesburg and Cape Town, but this year there will be a single conference in Johannesburg from March 10-11, according to the website.
Women in Tech Africa Summit 2020
The Women In Tech Africa Summit is an event at which over 1,200 tech leaders and professionals are expected to gather to celebrate gender diversity and assist in empowering women who are passionate about technology in Africa. This year’s summit will be held at the Century City Conference Center in Cape Town from March 18-19 and forms part of the world’s biggest Women in Tech conference series that involves inspirational keynote addresses and debates, according to the event’s website.
IoT Forum Africa
Hosted in Johannesburg from March 25-26, IoT Forum Africa 2020 is a two-day event that will see stakeholders within the internet of things industry converge on South Africa’s financial hub to discuss, network and explore the applications and benefits of IoT for businesses across Africa and beyond. The event will include topics on the internet of things security, platforms, and devices, as well as discussions on artificial intelligence, smart cities and the future of the internet of things, according to the IoT Forum Africa website.
Transform Africa Summit
The Transform Africa Summit is set to take place in Conakry, Guinea from April 20-23. Already in its sixth edition, this year’s event is based on the theme, “Integrating Africa”. The 2019 event attracted around 4,000 people including heads of state, regulators, representatives of international organizations, industry leaders, investors, entrepreneurs, young innovators, civil society, and academia, according to the event’s website.
Africa Tech Week
Taking place in Cape Town, South Africa from May 11-15, Africa Tech Week is a combination of a technology conference and expo with high-level industry sector-related sessions that feature world-leading authorities on the 4th industrial revolution and tech’s effect on specific industries. Industry leaders from the private sector, civil society, investors, partners, experts, and academics are expected to come together in May to discuss and debate the future of technology in Africa, according to AfricaTechWeek.
AI Expo Africa
The AI Expo Africa is the largest business-focused artificial intelligence and data science community event in Africa. The inaugural event took place in 2018, and the 2020 conference and expo will once again be hosted in Cape Town, this time from Sept. 3-4. More than 1,000 investors, buyers, suppliers, innovators, and global brands are expected to attend, according to the event’s website.
Healthcare Innovation Summit Africa
Healthcare Innovation Summit Africa is a fairly unique event on the African tech calendar, with the latest global healthcare technologies showcased for an African audience through speakers from around the world. Topics for this year’s event include robotics, electronic health records, delivering personalized healthcare, artificial intelligence and the internet of things in healthcare. This year’s two-day event will be held in Johannesburg from Oct. 17-18, according to the event’s website.
AfricaCom
AfricaCom is the continent’s biggest tech conference, with players and interested parties across African tech converging on Cape Town to network and discuss the key trends within the sector. Set for its 23rd edition this year, the event is taking place in Cape Town from Nov. 10-12. AfricaCom brings together 15,000 attendees, 450 speakers, and 500 exhibitors, according to the conference’s website.