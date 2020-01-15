10 Global Tech Gatherings That Africa Will Host In 2020

Written by Peter Pedroncelli

From cybersecurity conferences to events focused on artificial intelligence and blockchain tech, African countries will host important global tech gatherings in 2020.

International experts, academics, delegates, and businesses are expected to visit Africa to be part of these events.

The South African cities of Cape Town and Johannesburg are scheduled to host many of the events on this list.

Rwanda is also well-represented in this list as the East African country is set to host two major tech conferences in 2020.

Here are 10 global tech gatherings that will be hosted in Africa during 2020.

Africa Tech Summit

The 2020 edition of the Africa Tech Summit will be hosted in Kigali, the Rwandan capital. The event will be made up of three summits, namely: the Money & Blockchain Summit, Startup Summit, and Future Summit. Organizers are expecting more than 150 speakers and 350 companies to attend the three-day event scheduled to take place from Feb. 4-6, according to NewTimes.

The Africa Tech Summit, Kigali is happening from Feb 4-6th 2020. Join me as we explore Tech in Africa.



Use code ATSK20 for 20% off. Find out more & register https://t.co/5ZxQgQlhoa #ATSKGL #Tech #Networking pic.twitter.com/pfi5vIF1Lz — Martha Githui-Bett (@BettGithui) January 13, 2020

Africa Cybertech

In March, Rwanda will become the first-ever African country to host the global CyberTech conference and exhibition, a gathering that brings together top executives, researchers and other stakeholders in cybersecurity. The event will take place in Kigali from March 24-25, 2020. Cybertech is a regional event and has been organized since 2014 by Israeli firm Cyber Global Events, according to ExpressNews.

TWO new major events: Cybertech Africa and Cybertech China. Organized together with the Rwanda Convention Bureau, Cybertech Africa March 2020 will be the first event of its kind in the region. Cybertech China Dec. 2019 will be held in the City of Wuhan. pic.twitter.com/Ur4kKoq8RK — Cybertech (@ID_Cybertech) August 16, 2019

Blockchain Africa Conference 2020

The Blockchain Africa Conference attracts international experts and thought leaders in the blockchain arena to Africa, and the event has grown annually since its launch in 2015. The conference explores how blockchain tech and cryptocurrencies are disrupting industries and providing opportunities for individuals, governments, startups, companies and institutions. Last year saw a double-event in both Johannesburg and Cape Town, but this year there will be a single conference in Johannesburg from March 10-11, according to the website.

Women in Tech Africa Summit 2020

The Women In Tech Africa Summit is an event at which over 1,200 tech leaders and professionals are expected to gather to celebrate gender diversity and assist in empowering women who are passionate about technology in Africa. This year’s summit will be held at the Century City Conference Center in Cape Town from March 18-19 and forms part of the world’s biggest Women in Tech conference series that involves inspirational keynote addresses and debates, according to the event’s website.

🎯 Women in Tech Africa 2020 Summit will be held the 18 & 19 March 2020 in Cape Town, featuring keynotes from industry heavyweights, interactive technical workshops, practical career-development advice within the tech industry.



➡️https://t.co/avg4wGYcZN#InitiativeforAfrica pic.twitter.com/ZJTisJRICo — Initiative For Africa (@iforafrica) November 22, 2019

IoT Forum Africa

Hosted in Johannesburg from March 25-26, IoT Forum Africa 2020 is a two-day event that will see stakeholders within the internet of things industry converge on South Africa’s financial hub to discuss, network and explore the applications and benefits of IoT for businesses across Africa and beyond. The event will include topics on the internet of things security, platforms, and devices, as well as discussions on artificial intelligence, smart cities and the future of the internet of things, according to the IoT Forum Africa website.

Interact and engage with top- notch speakers as they navigate the complexities of implementing #IoT in Africa at the Internet of Things Forum Africa 2020 #IoTFA2020 For more information visit: https://t.co/zgLUpzIuMT pic.twitter.com/ATAcvF2G0u — IOT Forum Africa (@IOTForumAfrica) December 20, 2019

Transform Africa Summit

The Transform Africa Summit is set to take place in Conakry, Guinea from April 20-23. Already in its sixth edition, this year’s event is based on the theme, “Integrating Africa”. The 2019 event attracted around 4,000 people including heads of state, regulators, representatives of international organizations, industry leaders, investors, entrepreneurs, young innovators, civil society, and academia, according to the event’s website.

President Uhuru Kenyatta with Presidents Paul Kagame of Rwanda and Ibrahim Boubacar Keita of Mali when they toured exhibition stands at the Transform Africa Summit 2019 in Kigali, Rwanda, ahead of the official opening ceremony of the 5th #TAS2019 | @PaulKagame pic.twitter.com/5N0LFsUGuP — State House Kenya (@StateHouseKenya) May 15, 2019

Africa Tech Week

Taking place in Cape Town, South Africa from May 11-15, Africa Tech Week is a combination of a technology conference and expo with high-level industry sector-related sessions that feature world-leading authorities on the 4th industrial revolution and tech’s effect on specific industries. Industry leaders from the private sector, civil society, investors, partners, experts, and academics are expected to come together in May to discuss and debate the future of technology in Africa, according to AfricaTechWeek.

Very interesting and informative discussion. https://t.co/nhGmdk3qq8 — Africa Tech Week (@AfricaTechWeek) March 5, 2019

AI Expo Africa

The AI Expo Africa is the largest business-focused artificial intelligence and data science community event in Africa. The inaugural event took place in 2018, and the 2020 conference and expo will once again be hosted in Cape Town, this time from Sept. 3-4. More than 1,000 investors, buyers, suppliers, innovators, and global brands are expected to attend, according to the event’s website.

Great overview of the booming (!!) AI community in Africa @alliance4ai



Highlights:



1) AI Expo Africa Sept 3-4 2020 (https://t.co/St9UeDoloV)

2) Deep Learning Indaba (DLI) 25-30 Aug

3) IBM Nairobi THINKLab

4) Startups galore https://t.co/aLf7DR0Igmhttps://t.co/7VWj7EsaDS pic.twitter.com/CBLM0e2JKH — Jonathan Hersh (@DogmaticPrior) January 7, 2020

Healthcare Innovation Summit Africa

Healthcare Innovation Summit Africa is a fairly unique event on the African tech calendar, with the latest global healthcare technologies showcased for an African audience through speakers from around the world. Topics for this year’s event include robotics, electronic health records, delivering personalized healthcare, artificial intelligence and the internet of things in healthcare. This year’s two-day event will be held in Johannesburg from Oct. 17-18, according to the event’s website.

Today's #hashtag is #HISA2019



I'm MCing at the Healthcare Innovation Summit Africa which runs from 8 – 9 October at Gallagher Convention Centre pic.twitter.com/6HXwh8EPZ6 — SidebarWithSindi (@sindivanzyl) October 8, 2019

AfricaCom

AfricaCom is the continent’s biggest tech conference, with players and interested parties across African tech converging on Cape Town to network and discuss the key trends within the sector. Set for its 23rd edition this year, the event is taking place in Cape Town from Nov. 10-12. AfricaCom brings together 15,000 attendees, 450 speakers, and 500 exhibitors, according to the conference’s website.

It’s been an incredible week with the @VC4Africa community. Here are some highlights from the #AfricaCom event: pic.twitter.com/EbD8GZF9kP — FlexClub (@JoinFlexClub) November 15, 2019