Iranian Man Carrying Weapons, $22,000 Cash, Arrested Near Mar-a-Lago

Written by Dana Sanchez

Police arrested an Iranian man near Mar-a-Lago who had knives, a pickaxe, a machete, $22,000 in cash and a car parked at Palm Beach International Airport. The Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Fla., is seen from the window of Air Force One, April 16, 2017. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Palm Beach police arrested a man on Friday believed to be an Iranian national who was found with several knives on the Flagler Memorial Bridge, about four miles from President Donald Trump’s home, Mar-a-Lago.

In addition to knives, the Palm Beach Police Department said the man had U.S. currency on him, according to a report by NBC affiliate WPTV West Palm Beach.

Iranian officials have offered an $80-million bounty on Trump for the death of Iranian Major General Qasem Soleimani, who was killed in a drone strike.

The man was identified by his passport as Iranian national Masoud Yareioeill Zoleh, Palm Beach Post reported. He had a car parked at Palm Beach International Airport, Public Information Officer Michael Ogrodnick said.

Once police approached the man, they found several knives, a pickaxe, a machete, and $22,000 in cash, Todd Wilson reported for WPTV.

The man was believed to be homeless or without a known address and appeared to have camping gear, according to a Daily News photographer who arrived on the scene. The man was arrested by three Palm Beach Police officers and two plainclothes officers.

Palm Beach police are working with federal authorities and the FBI.

