Florida Security Guard Arrested After Allegedly Threatening To Kill Trump Over Soleimani’s Death

Written by Isheka N. Harrison

56 SHARES Share Tweet Share

Chauncy Lump, 26, of Fort Lauderdale is facing federal charges for threatening to kill President Donald Trump in a Facebook Live video after Trump ordered an airstrike that killed top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani. Lump Photo Courtesy of Broward County Sheriff’s Office via AP. Trump Photo By AP/Tony Dejak. Soleimani Photo Courtesy of the Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP, File.

One Florida security guard is learning that threatening to kill the President of the United States is no laughing matter. Chauncy Lump, 26, of Fort Lauderdale is facing federal charges threatening to kill President Donald Trump in a Facebook Live video, WPTV reported.

A day after a U.S. airstrike killed top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani, Lump went live on Facebook under the name “BlackMan vs. America” saying:

“He killed my leader, please tell me where is Donald Trump?” and “I need to find the Donald because if I don’t find him, I am going to have to blow up Broward County,” He also said, “He killed my leader, and I have to kill him. I am ready for Donald. I am ready.”

Listen to GHOGH with Jamarlin Martin | Episode 68: Jamarlin Martin

Jamarlin talks about the recent backlash against Lebron James for not speaking up for Joshua Wong and the violent Hong Kong protestors.

In the video, Lump was wearing a towel wrapped around his head like a turban, white cream on his face and a shower curtain wrapped around his body. He waved a loaded AK-47 semi-automatic gun at times, which was determined to be legally owned according to the New York Daily News.

“Do not play with me, I have AK-47, l have it here, do not play with me, okay,” Lump said, adding “the Feds are watching. I am not afraid of the Feds.” Lump also threatened to go to West Palm Beach, where Trump was staying at his Mar-a-Lago estate just an hour away.

Lump was arrested after a Facebook employee reported his video to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office, KTLA 5 reported. When authorities came to his house he said the video was a joke, but he was charged with the federal crime of “knowingly and willfully making threats to kill and inflict bodily harm upon the president of the United States.”

His bail has been set at $100,000. He is scheduled to appear in federal court today.

Florida Security Guard Arrested After Allegedly Threatening to Kill Trump Over Soleimani’s Death https://t.co/fnu4vodS4q — KTLA (@KTLA) January 10, 2020

Well he did say it was a joke 🤣 — CaliBlue562 (@CaIiBlue562) January 9, 2020

The issue is the @SecretService monitors social media and even if your playing they will arrest you !! It’s ok to hate trump but don’t threaten him !! We all want him out!! — Javier Flores (@dgdrz1) January 9, 2020

Free my mans. He ain’t do nothing — ᴹ✞ mac (@migueeeloo) January 10, 2020