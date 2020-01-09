Fitness Expert Jillian Michaels: It Won’t Be Nice if Lizzo Gets Diabetes. Twitter Supporters Go Off

Written by Isheka N. Harrison

69 SHARES Share Tweet Share

Lizzo fans are livid with fitness expert Jillian Michaels and accusing her of body-shaming after Michaels asked why we are celebrating the singer’s body. Original Lizzo Photo By imageSPACE/MediaPunch /IPX. Original Jillian Michaels Photo By Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP.

Lizzo fans are livid once again over criticism of the “Truth Hurts” singer’s weight. This time they’re directing their ire at fitness expert Jillian Michaels and accusing her of body-shaming the popular vocalist.

During an appearance on BuzzFeed News, Michaels responded to her interviewer who said she loves Lizzo for her message of self-acceptance and finds it refreshing that the “Good As Hell” singer gives the world an opportunity to celebrate bodies that aren’t normally celebrated.

“But why are we celebrating her (Lizzo’s) body? Why does it matter? That’s what I’m saying. Why aren’t we celebrating her music? Cause it isn’t gonna be awesome if she gets diabetes,” Michaels said. “I’m just being honest. Like I love her music. Like my kid loves her music, but there’s never a moment where I’m like, ‘I’m so glad that she is overweight!”

.@JillianMichaels on Lizzo: "Why are we celebrating her body? Why does it matter? Why aren't we celebrating her music? 'Cause it isn't gonna be awesome if she gets diabetes." pic.twitter.com/FkKBd8J87b — AM2DM by BuzzFeed News (@AM2DM) January 8, 2020

Lizzo’s fans came for Michaels immediately. “It matters because the standard of health and beauty in this country is you. And the average women in this country doesnt and will most likely never look like you. So its high time we change our perception of ourselves and what beauty is to reflect the average woman,” one user wrote.

“While asking “why is it my job to care about her weight” you sure found a lot to say about her weight. And if you don’t know that there are lots of fat people who never get Type II diabetes go to school and learn more before you suggest you can see Lizzo’s future,” another responded.

“More people die from complications of anorexia than any other mental illness, but sure, let’s ask for Lizzo’s bloodwork,” another user, who is identified as an entertainment writer responded.

There were some users who agreed with Michaels like Anna Khait who responded, “Michaels is Exaclty (sic) right. Let’s stop celebrating and normalizing obesity as something great. Do what you want with your life. But don’t tell me I need to celebrate terrible decisions with you.”

Listen to GHOGH with Jamarlin Martin | Episode 68: Jamarlin Martin

Jamarlin talks about the recent backlash against Lebron James for not speaking up for Joshua Wong and the violent Hong Kong protestors.

Known for her work on “The Biggest Loser,” Michaels is a celebrity trainer who was obese as a child. She defended her comments in a TMZ clip after the backlash.

“I’m a health expert. For decades I have said repeatedly that your weight and your size have no bearing or merit on your value, your beauty, your worth, your ability; where it does have relevance is your health – and to pretend that it doesn’t is not only irresponsible, it’s dangerous, and it’s just not a lie I’m willing to tell because it’s politically correct,” Michaels said.

This latest Lizzo controversy comes on the heels of the singer announcing she would take a break from Twitter because there were too many haters and after a back and forth with author and speaker Dr. Boyce Watkins, who said Lizzo was popular because there was an obesity epidemic in America. Watkins chimed in on Michaels comments as well, saying people dislike being held accountable.

Amid the latest firestorm, BuzzFeed reported Lizzo shared a post on Instagram showing off the view of her skyline room with the caption, “Today’s mantra is: This is my life. I have done nothing wrong. I forgive myself for thinking I was wrong in the first place. I deserve to be happy.”

.@JillianMichaels on Lizzo: "Why are we celebrating her body? Why does it matter? Why aren't we celebrating her music? 'Cause it isn't gonna be awesome if she gets diabetes." pic.twitter.com/FkKBd8J87b — AM2DM by BuzzFeed News (@AM2DM) January 8, 2020

People tend to hate accountability in this generation. That’s why they end up miserable, depressed and suicidal and then blame other people for causing it. #Lizzo celebrating obesity basically validates every bs habit we have in America. That’s what makes her popular. — Dr Boyce Watkins (@drboycewatkins1) January 9, 2020

Lizzo spends hours every night singing and playing the flute during intensive dance cardio. Just admit that the only self worth you've found for yourself is in your thinness, Jillian, then go to therapy & do the work to love yourself. — 🐺Mira (@LostWolfling) January 8, 2020

Just gonna leave this here for you @JillianMichaels pic.twitter.com/E5b0C4YXNz — Ally 🏒🎬🧜🏽‍♀️🌈🔮 (@nametags) January 8, 2020

Not every big person is unhealthy or diabetic! I know big dancers, could run circles around me. They wouldn't be amazing artists, if they listened to dumbasses telling them they're too big. Only diabetics I've known were skinner than me! Sometimes, ppl are just big. Get over it! — Baroness of Strähnge (@GodivaMorte) January 8, 2020