Ilhan Omar’s Ex-husband Ahmed Hirsi Remarries 37 Days After Their Divorce

Written by Dana Sanchez

Just 37 days after Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn) and her husband officially split, he married a pediatric nurse who had worked on the congresswoman’s campaign. Photos: Facebook

Ahmed Hirsi, the father of Omar’s three children, tied the knot to nurse Ladan Ahmed in a low-key ceremony in Somalia — possibly to avoid media attention, according to the Daily Mail.

In December, Omar was accused in a Washington, D.C., divorce court of committing adultery when her alleged lover, Tim Mynett, formally split from his wife, Dr. Beth Jordan, New York Post reported. “I have a statement to make,” Jordan, 55, said in court, adding that Mynett “had an affair with Ilhan Omar.”

D.C. political consultant Mynett confessed to the affair with Omar in April before ditching his wife, the Post reported. He and Omar were reportedly seen holding hands over dinner in Los Angeles.

Omar filed for divorce from Hirsi and their divorce was granted on Nov. 5. Hirsi, 39, married Ahmed on Dec. 12.

The newlywed couple honeymooned in Saudi Arabia and planned to make a pilgrimage to Mecca, according to Daily Mail.

Omar congratulated the couple, sharing a photo of them on her Instagram story, writing: “Mash Allah. Hambalyo boowe. Congratulations, may Allah accept your umrah and bless your union.”

Hirsi and Omar’s marriage story is complicated. They first got engaged in 2002 and had a faith-based marriage. They had two children before divorcing in 2008. She then married a British citizen Ahmed Elmi, but reconciled with Hirsi and had a third child in 2012.

Omar and Elmi formally divorced in 2017 and she remarried Hirsi the following year, just in time for her first run for Congress. The remarriage did not last.

Mynett, meanwhile, has been on Omar’s campaign payroll. Her campaign fund paid Mynett’s firm, E Street Group, $370,000 for digital fundraising, communications, and advertising services. Mynett’s firm is the highest-paid vendor from Omar’s federal campaign, Washington Free Beacon reported.

E Street Group said in a statement that it had raised more than $2.3 million for Omar’s 2020 re-election campaign, the Star Tribune reported in September.

There has been at least one campaign-finance complaint, the Post reported.