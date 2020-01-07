Tavis Smiley To Face Day In Court Amid Report’s Multiple Sexual Misconduct Claims

Written by Isheka N. Harrison

56 SHARES Share Tweet Share

Author and former talk show host Tavis Smiley is preparing for his day in court amid an unsealed report that doubles down on multiple sexual harassment allegations against him. In this photo, Smiley speaks at Book Expo America, Thursday, May 29, 2014 in New York. His book, “Death of a King: The Real Story of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr,’s Final Year,” is to be published by Little, Brown and Company in September. BEA is an annual book trade fair attended by publishers, authors, librarians, and book retailers. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

Tavis Smiley’s New Year isn’t off to a great start. The former talk show host who was once renowned for his integrity is preparing for his day in court amid an unsealed report that doubles down on multiple sexual harassment allegations against him, Deadline reported.

A report by an external investigator hired by PBS to investigate claims against Smiley was recently made public in effort for Smiley’s attorneys to refute the claims within it. In it, Smiley is accused of spending “decades engaged in sexual relationships with subordinates and guests on his show, and committed acts of verbal abuse, inappropriate touching, and made unwanted sexual comments,” according to Deadline.

The report’s findings allege Smiley used his power and position to influence women into bot consensual, yet uncomfortable sexual relationships and made unwanted sexual advances.

Specific allegations include: Smiley grabbing a woman’s butt during a photo session and intentionally pressing his penis against them; asking a woman to have a threesome after answering the door while wearing no pants; telling a female TV producer she had “them long legs”; and terminating subordinates when news of their relationship was made public.

Listen to GHOGH with Jamarlin Martin | Episode 29: Alfred Liggins

Jamarlin talks to Alfred Liggins, CEO of Urban One (NASDAQ: UONEK) about why he never merged with BET and whether going public inspired the Fox series “Empire”. They discuss the Democratic Party neglecting Black media when it comes to campaign ad spending, and the disconnect between Black CEOs and Obama.

Smiley’s late-night show was suspended from the network amid the in 2017. In 2018 after PBS severed the relationship permanently, Smiley filed a countersuit against the public broadcasting giant alleging racial bias.

RELATED: Tavis Smiley Fights Back Against Sexual Harassment Allegations, Sues PBS For Racial Bias

In the report, Smiley said he believes PBS renewed his contract under duress in November 2017 but didn’t want to so used #MeToo to push him out. He has denied all allegations and said he looks forward to defending himself through the proper channels.

“A weak case you play in the press, a strong case you play out in a court of law. I look forward to my day in court February 10, which I have finally been granted, after 2 years of fighting,” Smiley said in a statement through his representatives.

CBS has counter-sued and is requesting the return of $1.6 million in production advances paid to Smiley.

Speaking on behalf of my fellow Sisters out there…BROTHERS KEEP YOUR FREAKIN' HANDS TO YOURSELF…AND CURB THOSE COMMENTS!!!



Tavis Smiley Accused Of Multiple Sexual Harassments In Shocking PBS Investigative Report https://t.co/pFBjtNhQMu via @Deadline — Charlotte Smith (@QueenCarlota) January 3, 2020

Tavis Smiley hasn't been on PBS in ages. So why put this out now? It's because jury selection for the Weinstein trial begins Tuesday!

Every time news about a white sexual predator is breaking the white media suddenly finds some obscure black man to attack.https://t.co/5YgATA50VU — ProfessorBlackTruth (@ProfBlacktruth) January 3, 2020