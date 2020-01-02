Best Stories Today

Written by Leela Sanikop

13 SHARES Share Tweet Share

Thursday 01.02 .2020

Jay-Z, Serena Williams Invest In Indonesian Coffee Chain

An Indonesian-based coffee company received a giant boost in funding thanks to investments from billionaire MC Jay-Z and tennis icon Serena Williams. Kopi Kenangan announced it raised $20 million in its Series A funding last June and Jay-Z and Williams’ investments are an expansion of that, reported the Nikkei Asian Review.

A Massive New Online Database Will Connect Billions Of Historic Records To Tell The Full Story Of American Slavery

Billions of records exist of the 12.5 million people kidnapped from Africa and shipped to the New World between 1525 and 1866 in the largest forced migration in history — but the records are not all in one place.

Dr. Samuel Riley Pierce: The FBI’s Man To Replace Dr. King

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) had a plan to collude with the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) to replace Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with someone whom they thought was a less troublesome negro, according to William C. Sullivan, former head of the bureau’s intelligence operations.

How Big Tech Manipulates Academia To Avoid Regulation

Big tech money and direction are incompatible with an honest exploration of ethics, according to Rodrigo Ochigame, a Ph.D. candidate in science, technology, and society at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Purged Saudi Government-Backed Twitter Accounts Urged U.S.-Led Regime Change in Iran, Deflected Responsibility For Khashoggi Murder

Thousands of Saudi-government-backed accounts suspended by Twitter for violation of the social platform’s rules were used to urge a U.S.-led regime change in Iran, deflecting responsibility for the murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi and whitewashing Saudi human rights abuses in Yemen.