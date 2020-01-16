New social media trends affect 3.2 billion people worldwide who are active on social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram on a daily basis.

Around 3.2 billion people worldwide are active on social media on a daily basis, including 90 percent of millennials who regularly use at least one of the popular platforms including Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Social media has become an indispensable part of our daily lives and the trends that determine how social media sites are used seem to change every year.

As businesses become more active on social media and users are more discerning about the platforms they use, social media sites need to keep up with trends to keep their userbases growing.

Here are 10 social media trends to watch in 2020.

Changes to make “Likes” less prominent on Instagram

The importance of the “Like” or heart button on Instagram is in decline and this will continue in 2020. The social media giant is now hiding likes on posts in an effort, says the Facebook-owned company to make Instagram “safer” and to counter cyberbullying. This move makes it difficult for brands to gauge the value of influencer marketers who often use likes as a major metric.

Instagram: We're killing "likes" to save your mental health



Reality: Killing likes means Instagram influencers lose their value. They become like everyone else. Brands won't pay them to post anymore.

Who benefits most? Instagram's Ad Network. — 5LICK (@iamslick) November 11, 2019

Influencer marketing will continue to grow

In the age of social media overload, consumers are becoming more discerning about what they see online. Social media users are now seeking reviews from people they trust when making purchasing decisions. This gives influencer marketing the edge. Brands have noticed this and recent research shows that 59 percent of marketers plan on increasing their influencer budget in 2020.

#Influencermarketing has proved itself in 2019. From our whitepaper, 86% of UK/US marketers trust influencers & the spend is growing, our CEO Adam Williams shares his thoughts on what he hopes will adapt this year. #PR https://t.co/RezY5yep2A — Takumi (@TakumiHQ) January 15, 2020

Video content is king

Video as content has been growing in importance for a number of years and this is expected to continue as one of the key social media trends in 2020. Videos will make up 82 percent of all internet traffic in 2020, according to SocialMediaWeek. As users have short attention spans and limited time, the focus will be on creative, engaging storytelling that captures user attention in seconds.

What is the importance🎯 of video's on social media today ⁉️ Videos are one of the best ways to engage with your audience 📈 and it can boost up the conversion rate of your website.



Without Video's your brand ™️… https://t.co/NMeXGyHMnS — Naveen Kumar K (@im_naveenvikram) January 13, 2020

The ease of shopping on social media

A few years ago, the thought of shopping from within a social media platform seemed strange but 2019 showed that major players in the social media world are working to make social shopping a massive new trend. As Social Media Today puts it, ” Now, with just a few clicks, you can go from seeing something you like while scrolling Instagram to sharing your credit card information and making a purchase right then and there.”

I just looked at a stupid-looking chair on a shopping website for a laff, and belatedly realized I will be now be doomed to see that stupid-looking chair in my social media feed ads for months or years to come. #wayfair — fer-de-pants (@didactickatydid) January 16, 2020

The rise of micro-influencers

While influencer marketing as an industry is not expected to slow down any time soon, the focus may shift slightly in some cases. A new breed of influencers is on the rise. Micro-influencers, which are social media users with 10,000 or fewer followers that are genuine and considered experts within a particular niche, are getting the best results for brands and businesses, according to Buffer.

Y’all, people with smaller followings get PR boxes all the time. I’m not saying Parkwood will do so, but it’s actually an increasing trend. “micro influencers” are so excited by free content that they freely promote it and don’t charge rates like the big names. — Comorienne 🇰🇲 (@_ShamGod) January 11, 2020

A return to direct communication

A growing trend that is likely to continue in 2020 involves users turning to private groups and messaging apps to connect with others. Messaging apps like Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp and Instagram Messaging allow us to create more intimate groups where we can share personal info with others. This return to direct communication is visible in that many messaging apps have outgrown social networks. The top messaging apps now combine for nearly 5 billion monthly active users. That’s more users than traditional social networks have worldwide, according to Entrepreneur.

The top downloaded apps of the decade are Facebook, Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp and Instagram. They're all owned by Mark Zuckerberg's Facebook. https://t.co/SG2oml8oid — Siphumelele Zondi (@SZondi) January 15, 2020

Video stories have spread to multiple social media platforms

Stories began as a Snapchat idea, but soon Instagram and Facebook Stories came out and have been a popular way to interact with users. Stories can provide viewers with more authentic insight, as the videos are often created on the spot. As these video stories disappear rather quickly, usually within 24 hours, this is the perfect time for marketers to capitalize on the fear of missing out and to offer short-term deals that only loyal users will learn to look for, according to SocialMediaToday.

Social media is the place for brands to nurture trust

Brands may use social media platforms for marketing and advertising but they must also remember that these platforms are the best place to nurture trust and build a relationship with their intended audience. Social media offers a great opportunity for communicating brand value and engaging with potential customers on their level. Brands can do this by showing their human side and finding meaningful ways to show social responsibility and a deeper level of social interaction, according to Entrepreneur.

Great post by @tedrubin on Building a Brand on Social Media Through Trust http://t.co/0GE4RmRuuD pic.twitter.com/087s7P6ISI — Brian Fanzo 🧢 (@iSocialFanz) November 2, 2014

Augmented reality will become mainstream

Augmented reality technology is expected to make its way into social media in 2020 as a means to bring product discovery, special offers and more to life. An example of his augmented reality is already used by a big company to entice customers is Ikea’s augmented reality app that allows consumers to see what their items will look like in their homes before they decide to purchase, DigitalMediaSolutions reports.

IKEA’s New Augmented Reality App Lets You Test Out Virtual Furniture in Your Home — https://t.co/g9Kb1UdAlB pic.twitter.com/GVzi6lUwwE — Mental Floss (@mental_floss) September 22, 2017

Chatbots aimed at improving customer service

Familiar with the immediate replies that are enabled on some Facebook company pages when a message is sent to the brand in question? These are possible thanks to chatbots. Algorithms are improving chatbots’ effectiveness by allowing them to understand what users are writing to them. Brands no longer have to stock the bots with prepared answers, as chatbots, in some cases, are capable of searching the web to find the answers consumers are seeking. Chatbots are also able to talk to multiple people at the same time, offering a boost to any business’s customer service team. Chatbot intelligence is expected to continue improving in 2020 to the benefit of social media, according to SocialMediaToday.