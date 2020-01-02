U.S. Government Lists Fictional Wakanda As Trade Partner On Website

Written by Peter Pedroncelli

The U.S. Department of Agriculture listed Wakanda as a free-trade partner on its website despite it being a fictional country. In this Jan. 29, 2018 file photo, Chadwick Boseman, a cast member in “Black Panther,” poses at the premiere of the film at The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File

A U.S. government department listed the fictional Kingdom of Wakanda as a free-trade partner on its website after it was listed “by accident” during a staff test.

Wakanda, the East African country that is home to Marvel Comics superhero the Black Panther, was listed on the U.S. Department of Agriculture website, according to The New York Times.

The listing even included a detailed list of goods the U.S. apparently traded with Wakanda, including coffee, ducks, donkeys, and dairy cows.

The mistake was pointed out by Francis Tseng, a New York-based software engineer who was researching agricultural tariffs for a fellowship application, BBC reports.

Tseng was doing research related to fertilizer, open markets, and food production when he noticed the strange entry.

Wakanda first appeared in a Fantastic Four comic book in 1966 but it gained popularity in 2018 when the oscar-winning movie “Black Panther” was released.

The mistaken entry, which was used in a test of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s tariff tracker, has since been removed but not before social media could react.

The removal of Wakanda from the website prompted Twitter users to joke that the U.S. is in a trade war with the fictional country.

Wakanda is listed as a US free trade partner on the USDA website?? pic.twitter.com/xcq1OFTIPh — Francis Tseng (@frnsys) December 18, 2019

well, the USDA took Wakanda off the list. guess we're in a trade war with them too https://t.co/uee8f0WqiS https://t.co/kTYBjIAvfe — Francis Tseng (@frnsys) December 18, 2019

broke: being mad US listed fictional country Wakanda as free trade partner



woke: being mad US stopped free trade w Wakanda



bespoke: being mad that secret US-Wakanda relations are the "free trade" capitalist charade that has plundered countless other nations in the Global South https://t.co/jj5q85BlUo — Papal Censorship Bureau clerk, Iago Sothoth (@FCJamesT) December 19, 2019

BREAKING NEWS: The US Government listed Black Panther's Wakanda as a free trade partner.



UPDATE: King T'Challa has declined the US government's invitation and will not be sharing its vibranium. Trump and his colonizers will never touch Wakandain in soil. #WAKANDAFOREVER pic.twitter.com/Z3S55qOySs — Marlon McCaulsky #MyCurrentSituation (@McCaulskyMarlon) December 19, 2019

🤣 Maybe Johnson can get a free trade deal after all, you just make up a country 😉US government lists fictional nation Wakanda as trade partner – #BrexitBritain BBC News https://t.co/IOb0aQ8emB — BremainInSpain #FBPE (@BremainInSpain) December 19, 2019

Trump’s administration will show us things. The (fictitious) country of Wakanda has been listed as a free trade partner on US govt. website ⁦😆 @Jasiri_TEA⁩ ⁦@mmnjug⁩ ⁦ https://t.co/1nHSyiyr0h — Kariûki (@fkariuki) December 19, 2019