Chef Keith Corbin From Watts Plans To Open New Restaurant In 2020

Written by Ann Brown

Chef Keith Corbin has been making a name for himself on the L.A. culinary scene. He will open Louella’s Cali Soul will be his first solo restaurant project. Photo: Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/altarestaurant/)

Chef Keith Corbin has been making a name for himself on the L.A. culinary scene. Currently the executive chef at Alta Adams restaurant in West Adams, Corbin will open a soul food and grains restaurant in Culver City later this year. Louella’s Cali Soul will be his first solo restaurant project.

Corbin’s story is unique and inspirational. The Watts, California, native learned to cook from his grandmother. His life was interrupted when he was sent to prison for 10 years as a young adult.

“I grew up in the Jordan Downs Housing Projects in Watts, California, which is truly an impoverished and underserved community,” Corbin, 37, told the Los Angeles Sentinel “You can absolutely become brainwashed to believe that the circumstances that comes along with living in such environments are normal and a way of life, from the gang culture, violence, police brutality, drugs, and lack of opportunity and resources.”

But it was while he was in prison that Corbin began to ponder his future. And when he was released in 2014, he began working at an oil refinery and was soon promoted. In his new position, Corbin was expected to drive and when the firm did a background check they found out Corbin had been to prison. He was let go.

This was actually a chance for Corbin to look for a job in his passion — cooking. He landed a job at Locol Watts. After a short time, Corbin was promoted and within a span of six months, he was the research and development chef of the restaurant and the director of operations.

“The owners of Locol, Daniel Patterson and Roy Choi, were very impressed with Corbin and gave him opportunities to work at their fine dining restaurants to get hands-on experience on culinary development. This led to them partnering with Corbin to open Alta Adams, where Corbin is currently the executive chef. In the creation of Alta Adams, Corbin wanted to make sure to give people the same opportunities that he received. He gives professional jobs and opportunity for growth to formerly incarcerated men and women,” The L.A. Sentinel reported.

Alta Adams believes in giving second chances.

“At Alta we hire differently than the rest of the culinary industry. We provide opportunity for underserved communities and the people that come from these communities. I’ve been to prison, our CDC Chef has been to Federal prison and our General manager has been to prison,” said Corbin. “Alta is one of the hottest new restaurants in L.A. and is being run and operated by formerly incarcerated inmates that have reformed. At any other restaurants, we probably wouldn’t have gotten a job any further than dishwasher. Our vibe at Alta is different.”

Corbin’s food at Alta has been raking in rave reviews from patrons, food critics, and from those in the restaurant industry.

Now Corbin is branching out, and the opportunity happened by chance. “Two gentlemen came into Alta for dinner, enjoyed the food, service, and ambience so much that they asked to speak with the chef,” said Corbin. “When I came to their table, I was handed a business card and was asked to reach out to them, which I did. Sometime later, these two gentlemen gave me an offer that I couldn’t refuse. From there, Louella’s Cali Soul was born.”

Louella’s Cali Soul is named after his grandmother (Louella), his daughter Cali, and his favorite, food Soul. The restaurant will offer soul food with a twist, such as a menu featuring grain bowls, with soulfully cooked vegetables and meat.

Corbin will also remain executive chef at Alta Adams.

My January @THR Table Read review: Alta, the new Californian soul food restaurant in West Adams, is an overdue reformation of a cuisine too long stultified by the weight of tradition. Chef Keith Corbin, from South L.A., articulates a fully formed vision.https://t.co/bnfZwT0WJS — Gary Baum (@garymbaum) January 9, 2019