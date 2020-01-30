10 Reasons To Attend A Community College vs. University

Written by Ann Brown

39 SHARES Share Tweet Share

Community college or a university? It’s a question college-bound students ask themselves. There are many reasons to opt for community college. Here are 10. In this Nov. 13, 2017 photo, Devante Kincade, quarterback for the Grambling’s NCAA college football game college football team, listens during a criminal justice class. Playing football at an HBCU is not just about entertaining halftime shows the schools are known for, it’s about community, he says. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Community college or a university? It’s often a question many college-bound students ask themselves. Community colleges also tend to be more diverse. “Research from the College Board, a non-profit connecting students to college success and opportunity, found of all undergraduates enrolled at public two-year colleges: 51 percent identify as a race/ethnicity other than white; 5 percent Asian; 14 percent Black; 22 percent Hispanic; and 10 percent other,” Everfi reported.

Better Costs

When comparing the costs to attend community college versus a private university, community college seems to win hands-down.

In 2018-2019, the average cost of annual tuition and fees for a school year at four-year institutions was $35,676 at private colleges, $9,716 for state residents at public colleges, and $21,629 for out-of-state students at state schools, according to U.S. News data. High school costs have resulted in high student loan debt.

“As the national student debt tops $1.5 trillion, the rising cost of tuition can lead to significant student loans. In contrast, community colleges charge about $3,660 on average per year for in-state students, according to the 2018 Trends in College Pricing report released by the College Board,” U.S. News & World Reports reported.

Listen to GHOGH with Jamarlin Martin | Episode 69: Jamarlin Martin Jamarlin goes solo to unpack the question: Was Barack Obama the first political anti-Christ to rise in Black America?

Keeping It Flexible

With community college, you can set your own schedule. It’s great for people who are working while attending college.

“Attending a community college can be a good way for students to ease into the world of higher education and learn at their own pace. This is especially true for students who struggled in high school or anyone who’s unsure if they want to make the significant time and money investment in college, experts say,” U.S. News & World Report reported.

Financial Aid Help

Community college students are also eligible for financial aid students. “Federal student loans require students to be enrolled half time – about six credit hours, or two courses. Students just need to make sure they don’t drop out of classes or they’ll risk losing their aid award,” U.S. News & World Report reported.

Boost Your Credentials

If your academic career hasn’t been so stellar and, community colleges give students various ways to improve their education and boost their academic credentials. “Taking classes at a community college may allow a student who had lower grades or test scores in high school to improve his or her academic credential prior to transferring to another institution,” College Prep Results reported.

Student Get More Support

Community colleges offer students “a wide array of services aimed at increasing student success. These services may include English as a second language programs; study skills classes; remedial help in math, reading, and writing; counseling services; academic advising; peer tutoring; and application counseling.,” College Prep Results reported.

School-Life Balance

The flexibility of community college allows students to have a better shot of enjoying a school-life balance. “About 60 percent of community college students attend school part-time, so anyone interested in taking one or two classes at a time will not feel out of place. This makes…a good option for nontraditional students like parents and older students who wish to balance school with family or career obligations,” U.S. News & World Report reported.

STEM Education

Looking for a faster way to get into a STEM career? “Community colleges have associate degree programs in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. These so-called STEM subjects are in demand by employers, and some are supporting these students as they work their way up to a career, experts say,” U.S. News & World Report reported.

Personal Attention

Going to university can often be overwhelmingly crowded and schools and professors often don’t have the ability to cater to every student’s needs. With the smaller classes offered at community colleges, students can find more personal attention and one-on-one time with instructors.

Studying Online

Community colleges tend to have expanded online offerings, which include training professors to be available at odd hours and tailoring programs to fit regional industry needs. According to the National Center for Education Statistics, two-thirds of community college students were enrolled in online classes in fall 2017.

Exploring Academic Programs

Not sure of what you want to major in, or just interested in multiple subjects the lower costs of classes at community college give you the opportunity to explore different areas of study. “Because tuition is less expensive, classes are more personalized, and support services are readily available, community colleges may be an ideal place for the undecided student to explore a variety of academic programs. Not sure about engineering, biology, business management, or economics? Students can take a semester or year to explore potential majors before committing to a program or school,” College Prep Results reported.

🙄🙄🙄 this is so upsetting lol. Education is education. Don’t shame people who can’t afford it and/or are smart enough to go to a community college vs. a university. https://t.co/IiKuXkehgi — Taylor Carlson (@Taywutwut) November 30, 2017