25 Ideas For A Lucrative Side Hustle

Written by Ann Brown

Looking for a side hustle? You’re definitely not alone. About half of all Americans have side hustles to earn extra income. Photo by Hangula lucas on Unsplash

Looking for a side hustle? You’re not alone. About half of all Americans have side hustles. According to a Bankrate.com survey, 43 percent of those side hustlers work full-time and 51 percent are part-time workers.

So what do you need to do to find the right side hustle for you?

First, think about the things you do that you’re good at and other people might pay you to do. “Brainstorm side hustle ideas around your interests, hobbies, and skills to discover the best business to start,” Oberlo reported.

You will also have to decide if you are going to invest any money into getting your side hustle up and running, i.e. taking a class, launching a website, advertising, etc.

If you are working for a company, it is important to make sure your side hustle will not cause a conflict of interest with your job.

In order to be successful at your side hustle, you will have to schedule time for it. “A side hustle takes time out of your day, daily, so ensure everything is going right. It is not possible to set up your website, schedule your content, and forget about everything until next month. Set aside time in your calendar regularly for your side hustle and outline actionable goals for this time so you know what you are doing is valuable. If you have a day job, aim to give three to four evenings a week and perhaps some hours at the weekend to your side hustle, depending on what it is,” Oberlo reported.

Here Are 25 side hustles to consider:

Drive & Deliver

Join one of the ride-sharing apps such as Uber or Lyft as a driver. You won’t get rich, but you can set your own hours, which the biggest perk for this type of side hustle.

Besides driving folks around town, you can also use your car to make food deliveries for UberEats, DoorDash, Postmates, etc.

Many people drive and deliver for more than one company, this way you will surely stay busy as a driver.

At Your Service

Use your skills, such as deejaying, to earn side money. You can register with a service like Fiverr. “Although services start out at $5, some Fiverr sellers are earning six-figure-plus revenues annually. You can sell just about anything on this platform, but to succeed and become a Super Seller, you need to deliver massive amounts of value, even at those lower price-points,” Enterprenuer.com reported.

If your skills lean to the technical and professional side, consider Upwork, where graphic and web designers, accountants, lawyers, and other professionals offer their skills.

Post YouTube Tutorials

People are always turning to YouTube to get a quick tutorial in something they are struggling with. So why not offer your expertise online. “Although this isn’t the quickest way you can make money with a side income, creating YouTube tutorials can help you earn a respectable amount of income as long as what you deliver is engaging and keeps people interested for long enough. You could also use free tutorials to upsell viewers on products and services you might be offering,” Entrepreneur.com reported.

Offer Online Courses

Go one step beyond a YouTube tutorial and offer an entire online course with a platform like Udemy or Teachable. The more time you invest in your course, the more revenue stream you will enjoy.

Be An Expert On JustAnswer

Don’t want to invest the time to create your own online course, think about websites like JustAnswer where you are paid to answer professional questions. High-level skills such, as experience in law, medicine or information technology, are always in demand.

Become A Tutor Over Skype

You can attract clients from all over the world with this side hustle. “You can tutor people over Skype, no matter where you might live. This is great, especially if you’re a digital nomad and you’re looking to earn more money than the local job market can potentially provide. Tutor people from the U.S. or U.K. if you’re traveling through Asia or another low-cost-of-living country around the world,” Entrepreneur.com reported.

Pen An eBook

This is one way to earn a passive income supplied. Create an ebook and publish an accompanied print-on-demand paperback on platforms like KDP and CreateSpace (both by Amazon). Your expenses will be low-cost and you earn money only when it sells.

Produce An Audiobook

Platforms like ACX will help you create and sell audiobooks on platforms like Audible and iTunes. “If you have a great idea for a non-fiction audiobook where you can teach a difficult skill like stock trading, foreign currency investing, accounting, online marketing or others, you can easily create a five-figure monthly income with the right volume of audiobooks,” Entrepreneur.com reported.

Go Shopping, Earn Money

Become a mystery shopper. Companies rely on mystery shoppers to evaluate the service they offer. You can join a mystery shopper firm which will send you a listing of possible shopping jobs each day.

Become A Personal Shopper

If you love shopping, offer to sho for others. This could range from picking up groceries to clothes shopping. You can find such jobs on online resources such as ThumbTack.

Become A Seller On eBay Or Craigslist

Time to go through your closet. You can sell used items like furniture, household appliances, collectibles or anything else you just don’t want anymore. To make sure your stuff sells, post only quality photos and write a good description of the product.

Sell Your Crafts Etsy

If you love doing crafts, why not sell them on Etsy, one of the largest platforms for selling handmade goods on the Internet.

Doggy Time

With people so busy these days, they often outsource household chores such as walking the dog. This is a job almost anyone could do. You can flood our neighbor with flyers offering your service or register with a platform like Tasker.

Be A Babysitter Or Nanny

Parents are always on the hunt for a great babysitter. “If you need to make some quick cash, you could always start babysitting or even become a part-time nanny. You use a variety of sites to do this like Care.com or SitterCity or even post your services on social media sites. You’ll get vetted and rated for your services, so be sure to provide a top-notch experience,” Entrepreneur.com reported.

Clean, Clean, Clean

Do you enjoy cleaning and organizing home spaces? Think bout housecleaning for others. List your services on a site like HouseKeeper.com to promote yourself.

Become A TaskRabbit

With TaskRabbit you can connect you up with people that are looking to complete specific tasks in your area. This can range from such tasks as lifting heavy furniture, assembling furniture, and so on. After you register, the company will vet you.

Participate In Focus Groups

Love to give your opinion, consider participating in focus groups. “Marketing companies are always holding focus groups to study the consumer’s response to products, services, and advertisements across a variety of mediums,” Entrepreneur.com reported. A Google search will help you find marketing companies that hold focus groups.

Teach A Language

If you speak a second language, you can help others do so as well — and hey will pay you for it. You can also teach English to those looking to learn English.

Offer To Manage Social Media For Small Businesses

Small businesses are just that, small. They often need outside help to manage their social media accounts. This would mean postin on such platforms as Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, or Twitter.

Do Email Marketing

“Email marketing is one of the most profitable forms of marketing that exists online. However, attracting subscribers and making a personal connection with them takes a good deal of work. Use platforms like LeadPages, Aweber, Constant Contact, MailChimp, and ConvertKit to get things off the ground,” Entrepreneur.com reported.

House Sit

Homeowners often hire a professional house sitter to watch homes when they go on vacation or have a second home and don’t spend much time there. Check out tHouseSitter.com and Care.com for house-sitting jobs.

Become A Virtual Assistant

This is one side hustle that is high demand. You work as someone’s assistant but virtually. It calls for you to be highly organized.

Create A Smartphone App

Apps are always hot and in demand. “If you have some app development skills and you’re proficient at Swift or Android-based development platforms, you could try your hand at creating a smartphone app. Obviously, this isn’t a quick or easy way to make money, but could pay off big with the right idea,” Entrepreneur.com reported.

Take A Part-Time Job

A part-time job is always an option. It’s not like working for yourself but you will be guaranteed a steady second check.

Become An Instagram Influencer

Creat a personal brand and promote it on Instagram. If you have a great fashion sense, post photos showing it. Make great cupcakes, post pictures of your latest creations. As an influencer you will have to build your following and once you do you can cash in.

“Well, the average influencer charges between $200-$400 a post,” Oberlo repored.