10 U.S. Cities Where People Are Moving Because Business Is Booming, Jobs Are Plentiful And Salaries Are Rising

Written by Ann Brown

77 SHARES Share Tweet Share

Americans moving to certain cities where business is booming, there are lots of jobs, and salaries are increasing. Here are the 10. Photo by Ryan Parker on Unsplash



In search of a better life, Americans moving to certain cities where business is booming, there are lots of jobs, and salaries are increasing. These cities, 10 of them, have been dubbed “boomtowns” because of their economic growth.

To find these “boomtowns,” financial advice website SmartAsset looked at data for the 500 largest U.S. cities. SmartAsset used seven metrics to determine the ranking — population change, unemployment rate, number of jobs created, GDP growth rate, business growth rate, housing growth, and change in household income, as reported by CNBC..

In what’s been called the reverse migration. More and more African Americans are returning to the South. And there’s a reason why. Southern cities dominated the SmartAsset ranking, meaning they are experiencing large economic growth.

Listen to GHOGH with Jamarlin Martin | Episode 68: Jamarlin Martin Jamarlin talks about the recent backlash against Lebron James for not speaking up for Joshua Wong and the violent Hong Kong protestors.

Here are the 10 boomtowns where the living is easier.

10. Round Rock, Texas

The population of Round Rock has increased 14.52 percent between 2014 and 2018. It has experienced a housing growth of 18.57 percent and a household income growth of 13.96 percent during that time period.

9. North Charleston, South Carolina

North Charleston is one of the various cities from South Carolina that made the list. The city saw a 10.41 percent increase in its population. It had a 9.36 percent increase in housing growth. As far as the household income, it enjoyed a 21.7 percent growth.

8. Charleston, South Carolina

Charleston is another South Carolina city that new residents are flocking to. In fact, the city saw an increase of 7.9 percent in its population. Its housing growth between 2014 and 2018 was 11.51 percent. And, its household income growth for the same time was 25.13 percent.

7. Denver, Colorado

Denver experienced a 7.93 percent increase in its population, while its housing grew 10.71 percent from 2014 to 2018. Household income growth was 24.46 percent.

6. New Braunfels, Texas

Another city n Texas where people are heading to is New Braunfels, where the household income has grown 16.6 percent during 2014-2018. In fact, the population saw a 30.21 percent change while there was a 41.47 percent growth in housing.

5. Greeley, Colorado

Greeley had 8.88 percent more people mover there between 2014 and 2018. Its housing had a 14.63 percent growth and its household income growth 2014-2018 was 18.81 percent.

4. Miami, Florida

Some might be surprised at this, but Miami is enjoying a boom in growth. Its population changed 9.43 percent and it’s housing experienced a 10.11 percent increase. Why? Because household income there jumped 31.02 percent.

3. Mount Pleasant, South Carolina

Mount Pleasant is the third South Carolina city to make the Boomtown list. And there’s n wondering why — it saw a household income growth of 23.94 percent, 2014-2018. The population changes 14.85 percent, while housing increased 16.28 percent.

2. Denton, Texas

Over in Denton, Texas, residents saw a household income growth of a whopping 36.21 percent, making it number 2 on the list. New residents settled there, boosting the population by 8.08 percent, and the housing sector grew 13.42 percent.

1. Longmont, Colorado

Coming in at number one in the rankings is Longmont, Colorado. Never heard of it? Maybe you should have. It attracted 6.43 percent new residents and its housing grew by 17.61 percent. And the residents enjoyed a 29.16 percent increase in their