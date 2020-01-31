10 Quotes By Africana Studies Scholar Cheikh Anta Diop

Senegalese historian and anthropologist Cheikh Anta Diop held the opinion that the ancient Egyptian civilization was founded by Black Africans. Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton is greeted by attendees after speaking at the University of Cheikh Anta Diop — named after the great Senegalese historian — in Dakar, Senegal, Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2012. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, Pool)

Cheikh Anta Diop was a Senegalese historian, anthropologist, physicist, and politician. He is the foremost proponent of the view that the ancient Egyptian civilization was founded by Black Africans.

In his book, “The African Origin of Civilization: Myth or Reality“, he argues that there is an abundance of archeological and anthropological evidence supporting the position that mankind originated with Black people.

Below are 10 quotes by Cheikh Diop.

Cheikh Anta Diop. Photo: Facebook, Diopian Institute for Scholarly Advancement

“When we say that the ancestors of the Blacks, who today live mainly in Black Africa, were the first to invent mathematics, astronomy, the calendar, sciences in general, arts, religion, agriculture, social organization, medicine, writing, technique, architecture; that they were the first to erect buildings out of 6 million tons of stone (the Great Pyramid) as architects and engineers—not simply as unskilled laborers; that they built the immense temple of Karnak, that forest of columns with its famed hypostyle hall large enough to hold Notre-Dame and its towers; that they sculpted the first colossal statues (Colossi of Memnon, etc.)—when we say all that we are merely expressing the plain unvarnished truth that no one today can refute by arguments worthy of the name.”

– The African Origin of Civilization: Myth or Reality

“European languages must not be considered diamonds displayed under a glass ball, dazzling us with their brilliance”

– The African Origin of Civilization: Myth or Reality

“Ancient Egypt was a Negro civilization. The history of Black Africa will remain suspended in the air and cannot be written correctly until African historians dare to connect it with the history of Egypt. The African historian who evades the problem of Egypt is neither modest nor objective nor unruffled. He is ignorant, cowardly and neurotic. The ancient Egyptians were Negroes. The moral fruit of their civilization is to be counted among the assets of the Black world.”

– The African Origin of Civilization: Myth or Reality

“Only a loyal, determined struggle to destroy cultural aggression and bring out the truth, whatever it may be, is revolutionary and consonant with real progress; it is the only approach which opens on to the universal. Humanitarian declarations are not called for and add nothing to real progress.”

– The African Origin of Civilization: Myth or Reality

“Anthropologists have invented the ingenious, convenient, fictional notion of the “true Negro,” which allows them to consider, if need be, all the real Negroes on earth as fake Negroes, more or less approaching a kind of Platonic archetype, without ever attaining it. Thus, African history is full of “Negroids,” Hamites, semi-Hamites, Nilo-Hamitics, Ethiopoids, Sabaeans, even Caucasoids! Yet, if one stuck strictly to scientific data and archeological facts, the prototype of the White race would be sought in vain throughout the earliest years of present-day humanity.”

– The African Origin of Civilization: Myth or Reality

“In the Lake Debo region (in Mali, on the Niger), pyramids are also found, and these were dubbed “mounds,” as might be expected. This is the usual procedure in the attempt to disparage African values. In contrast, there is the reverse procedure consisting of describing a clay tumulus—a real mound—in Mesopotamia, as the most perfect temple that the human mind can imagine. It goes without saying that such reconstructions are generally mere wishful thinking.”

– The African Origin of Civilization: Myth or Reality

“Humanity’s moral conscience progresses, slowly yet surely…”

– Civilization or Barbarism: An Authentic Anthropology

“To overcome the tremendous obstacles in the way of the economic unification of Africa, decisive political actions are required in the first place. Political unification is a prerequisite. The rational organization of African economies cannot precede the political organization of Africa. The elaboration of a rational formula of economic organization must come after the creation of a federal political entity. It is only within the framework of such a geo-political entity that a rational economic development and cooperation can be inserted. The inverse leads to the type of results we have witnessed over the years.”

– Black Africa: The Economic and Cultural Basis for a Federated State

“Until now (1960, date of the first edition), the history of Black Africa has always been written with dates as dry as laundry lists, and no one has almost ever tried to find the key that unlocks the door to the intelligence, the understanding of African society.”

– Precolonial Black Africa

“There are no fruitful speculations outside of reality.”

– The African Origin of Civilization: Myth or Reality

