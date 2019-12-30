Filmmaker Michael Moore Says Whites Who Voted For Trump ‘Are Not Good People’

Written by Dana Sanchez

Michael Moore had most of the world shaking their heads when he predicted that Trump would win the 2016 election by focusing on upper-Midwestern states. Moore poses for photographers at the Cannes film festival, May 25, 2019. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Staunch Democrat and Oscar-winning filmmaker Michael Moore had most of the world shaking their heads when he predicted that Donald Trump would win the 2016 election by focusing on upper-Midwestern states.

Now Moore predicts Trump will win again in 2020, and Moore does not have kind things to say about the Trump voters.

Two-thirds of all white men voted for Trump, and people should be afraid of them, Moore said in an interview for the latest edition of Rolling Stone’s Useful Idiots podcast, The Root reported.

“That means anytime you see three white guys walking … down the street toward you, two of them voted for Trump,” Moore said. “You need to move over to the other sidewalk because these are not good people that are walking toward you. You should be afraid of them.”

Those two out of three white guys see the white people who voted for Barack Obama as traitors to the white race, Moore said.

Influential in politics and a champion of liberal causes, Moore refuses to buy into the idea that white people have changed just because Obama was voted into office.

“I refuse to participate in post-racial America,” said Moore, a native of Flint, MI. “I refuse to say, ‘Because we elected Obama that suddenly that means everything’s OK, white people have changed.’ White people have not changed.”

Moore’s documentary on gun violence, “Bowling for Columbine, won an Oscar in 2003 and is considered one of the greatest documentaries of all time.

Fear is certainly working for Trump supporters, Moore said.

Fear is certainly working for Trump supporters, Moore said.

In an interview with Democracy Now, Moore predicted that Trump would be a two-term president.

“If the vote were today, I believe, he would win the electoral states that he would need, because, living out there, I will tell you, his level of support has not gone down one inch,” Moore said.

“In fact, I’d say it’s even more rabid than it was before because they’re afraid now. They’re afraid he could lose, because they watched his behavior. So they are voracious in their appetite for Donald Trump. That’s the bad news.”

In his 2018 book about Trump — “Fear: Trump in the White House” — journalist Bob Woodward wrote about the Trump presidency. CNN reported that Woodward said that the book’s title is based on something Trump told him in an unrelated 2016 interview:

“Real power is, I don’t even want to use the word, fear,” Trump said.