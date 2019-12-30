Mayor Pete Buttigieg Claims America Founding Fathers Didn’t Know Slavery Was Morally Wrong

Written by Isheka N. Harrison

Video footage of Democratic presidential candidate South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg saying America’s founding fathers didn’t know slavery was morally wrong has resurfaced. He is pictured here during a town hall meeting, Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, in Creston, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Despite having a slew of educational credentials, an Ivy League degree and being a Rhodes Scholar, Mayor Pete Buttigieg’s recently resurfaced comments about the founding fathers’ moral knowledge of slavery has folks questioning his intelligence. The Democratic presidential candidate whitewashed and made light of the founding fathers’ relationship to the history of slavery in front of a group of white children, reported NewsOne.

A 29-second video clip from 2014 shows Buttigieg talking to a group of young students during an appearance on a public television program. In it the South Bend Mayor says:

“Similarly, the amendment process – they were wise enough to realize that they didn’t have all of the answers and that some things would change. A good example of this is something like slavery – or civil rights. It’s an embarrassing thing to admit, but the people who wrote the Constitution did not understand that slavery was a bad thing and did not respect civil rights,” Buttigieg said.

“It’s an embarrassing thing to admit, the people who wrote the Constitution did not understand that slavery was a bad thing…”



–#MayorPete appearing on a childrens’ public television show in 2014#PeteButtigieg #PeteForAmerica #Pete2020 #PeteButtigieg #PetebuttigiegisalyingMF pic.twitter.com/ZUZNLf67wb — Resist Programming 🛰 (@RzstProgramming) December 29, 2019

The backlash to the resurfaced clip was immediate and immense. In addition to questioning Buttigieg’s intelligence, some users called him a flat-out liar. Others said he wasn’t ready to lead the country if he couldn’t be honest about basic historical facts.

“He’s sitting there lying to those kids, the dudes that wrote the constitution absolutely knew that slavery was wrong,” user MF Norm wrote.

“Imagine actually thinking that people smart enough to make a document that still stands centuries later as the framework to government and law were not smart enough to know that whipping, raping, and lynching other humans was a bad thing,” replied another user identified as Jonathan Quick.

Imagine actually thinking that people smart enough to make a document that still stands centuries later as the framework to government and law were not smart enough to know that whipping, raping, and lynching other humans was a bad thing. pic.twitter.com/TcGtIJ8M7Q — Jonathan Quick (@Qwest336) December 29, 2019

Moguldom founder Jamarlin Martin called out Buttigieg’s complicity, saying he was “likely ‘more educated’ on this than the average anti-reparations Democrat.”

McKinsey Pete was out here teaching kids the American Founding Fathers didn't know brutal American-styled slavery, rape & brainwashing were wrong.



Pete is likely more "educated" on this than the avg anti-REPARATIONS Democrat.



No STUDY but "WE KNOW WHAT's BEST FOR YOU." pic.twitter.com/tVae2tGNDn — Jamarlin Martin (@JamarlinMartin) December 30, 2019

According to Blavity, Buttigieg tried to defend his comments after coming under fire for the clip.

“I wanted to make sure I communicated that I’m very conscious of the advantages and privileges that I have had,“ Buttigieg said. “Not through any great wealth, but certainly through education, through the advantages that come with being white and being male — and that’s part of why I know I’ve got to make myself useful as a candidate and as president.“

Despite him gaining a little traction earlier this month for saying generational wealth has been stolen from Black America, most social media users didn’t buy Buttigieg’s explanation.

He’s not ready — Joshua C. Greene (@JoshuaCGreene) December 30, 2019

Mayor Pete said the framers of the Constitution didn't understand slavery was bad. I guess he missed the whole Three-Fifths Compromise portion of history class on his way to his Rhodes Scholarship. https://t.co/zrbKwTyCUj — Daryl Sturgis✊🏽 (@darylsturgis) December 29, 2019

Numerous SOUTHERN delegates even talked about how slavery was a stain on the country.



Of course they knew. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) December 30, 2019

It was about money. Period. — Toonces The Driving Cat (@TooncesDaCat) December 30, 2019

and Pete is not cooked enough to hold high office.. He needs more time in the oven — Patricia Marie (@pmo1346) December 30, 2019

So, they ‘knew’ but they just decided not to do anything about it. Jefferson still signed the Declaration and voted for the Constitution, and he owned 600 slaves. His hands aren’t clean. None of theirs are. — Followers in the Attic (@JCC_72) December 30, 2019

This kid wants to be President? How will he ever understand how POC, especially Black people in this country feel about a government that consciously, intentionally, with focused deliberation, shit on them from the Founding. — Simon Sez (@simon_q_public) December 30, 2019

First, we must understand the meaning of white supremacy. Many people think of it as the ultimate racial slur.

It is not.

It is the idea that the white race is superior.



WHY one believes this is not important (we'll get into that) But white supremacy has nothing to do with hate pic.twitter.com/7zSj2N1nKI — michaelharriot (@michaelharriot) December 28, 2019

Pete Buttigieg, white elites' smartest person in the room, said slaveholding Founding Fathers who enshrined slavery in the Constitution "did not understand that slavery was a bad thing."



Why is this educated fool still a thing⁉️#PeteButtigiegisaLyingMF #MayoPete #NeverPete pic.twitter.com/v3g0JjlczF — Faye M. Anderson (@andersonatlarge) December 29, 2019

They all knew slavery was wrong, even those that owned slaves. But they were all willing to make repeated compromises to avoid having to face it. After 80 years of those compromises, we even had a whole civil war about it. — Paychecko (@Paychecko) December 29, 2019

Oh please. George Washington said the institution of slavery was "repugnant" but that didn't stop him from owning hundreds of humans. — Montecarlo Catpants (@TheeErin) December 29, 2019