Betting On The Rap Diss Track: A ‘Natural Progression’ In Online Gaming

Written by Lauren DeLisa Coleman

A sports betting platform makes a play for things in popular culture like bets on rap diss tracks between Nick Cannon and Eminem. Mariah Carey and then-husband Cannon arrive at the 82nd Academy Awards, March 7, 2010 file photo, (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File). Eminem attends the ‘Southpaw’ New York premiere at AMC Loews Lincoln Square, July 20, 2015. Credit: Dennis Van Tine/MediaPunch /IPX

While the new year may bring many new shifts, one trend that seems to be strong no matter what the decade is the rap diss.

For those who might not be familiar, a diss is a rap term with the primary purpose of using a recorded track to verbally check an adversary. Call it a feud on wax (or these days, via bits and bytes), and certainly the current diss to watch is the one between entertainment personality and Nick Cannon and Grammy award-winning hip-hop star Eminem. The sparring continues to rage on, however now the ante is upped by involving a bit of technology.

Bovada, an online sports betting platform, is now taking bets regarding the diss that the pop culture community is following like the Times Square ball drop on New Year’s eve.

The current bet is based on odds of a response being made to the latest diss track.

Eminem and Nick Cannon have traded lyrical barbs for most of the past decade over their relationships with R&B singer Mariah Carey, Ryan Fowler writes for OddsShark. “After years of relative calm, Eminem was recently featured on Fat Joe’s new single ‘Lord Above’ where the 8 Mile resident pulled no punches and chirped at both Cannon and Carey,” Fowler writes. “Shortly thereafter, Cannon responded during his radio show and via an alleged diss track titled ‘The Invitation,’ which hasn’t really resonated on social media as much as he hoped.”

Bovada — whose founder was profiled on MTV’s “Cribs” and has as much of a bad-boy reputation as many in the music game — is actually no upstart and has been around since December 2011.

The company says that it has been a source for gaming entertainment for hundreds of thousands of players. Users can place bets on the platform’s sportsbook and racebook sections to face competition in poker rooms or hang out in Vegas-style digital casinos.

Bovada claims its sportsbook and racebook are the go-to for every major event on the calendar, from major sports to obscure events happening across the globe.

Shayne Sherman, CEO of Techloris, a key blog on personal computing, says that the rise and expansion of such platforms are not surprising and the allure is not just the money. Creating sexy characters or using licensed characters that people adore can help boost players’ interest.

Making a play for things in popular culture like bets on diss tracks associated with big names is a natural progression.

Bovada has listed -300 odds that Eminen will respond to Nick Cannon’s diss, and +200 odds that he will not. Eminem must drop a Nick Cannon diss before Jan. 1, 2020 for those who placed bets to win. And the site clearly notes that Eminem’s bars from “Lord Above” by Fat Joe & Dre do not count.

The gloves are off and it looks like the new year will, as usual, hold big winners and losers, tech style.