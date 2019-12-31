YouTube Has Restored Deleted Videos From Crypto Channels

Video-sharing platform YouTube has restored most of the videos from crypto-related channels that had been deleted by mistake. Photo by Moose Photos from Pexels

YouTube restored videos of almost all crypto-related channels that had been purged, blaming their removal on an error, according to a spokesperson for the video-sharing platform.

YouTube abruptly deleted millions of videos related to cryptocurrency on Dec. 23, citing the videos as “harmful or dangerous content” and “sale of regulated goods”. The move enraged crypto communities worldwide.

Several crypto influencers use YouTube to share simple videos and content to help people across the world understand cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple.

“When it’s brought to our attention that a video has been removed mistakenly, we act quickly to reinstate it. We also offer uploaders the ability to appeal removals and we will re-review the content,” the YouTube spokesperson said.

YouTube has issued near-identical statements after previous inadvertent video purges.

A spot-check by The Block across more than 35 channels, including Nugget’s News, DataDash, Ivan on Tech, Sunny Decree and Boxmining, showed that all of them had been reinstated.

Some YouTubers still claimed that their deleted videos remained inaccessible even after the YouTube statement saying they had reinstated them.

Chris Dunn, who runs an investment education channel with 200,000 subscribers and a multi-year video library, told Coindesk the purge had actually gotten worse since he successfully appealed his deletions.

The temporary purge encouraged several YouTubers to consider moving content to decentralized social media platforms.

.@YouTube just removed most of my crypto videos citing "harmful or dangerous content" and "sale of regulated goods"… it's been 10 years of making videos, 200k+ subs, and 7M+ views. WTF are you guys doing @TeamYouTube?! pic.twitter.com/MPcKbBVrC4 — Chris Dunn (@ChrisDunnTV) December 23, 2019

In case YouTube decides to delete my channel (or most of my videos), please follow me on LBRY.



They've already hit many of the crypto channels you know and love, so the attack may already be here against cryptocurrency: https://t.co/LCgvIMVs3B — Omar Bham (Crypt0) (@crypt0snews) December 24, 2019

These platforms are destroying a lot of value for people. Time to look at alternatives. https://t.co/n7TeMu5ePB — CZ Binance (@cz_binance) December 26, 2019