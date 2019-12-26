Best Stories Today

Nike Colin Kaepernick Shoe: Latest Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Sells Out In Minutes

Three years after Colin Kaepernick kneeled to protest police brutality and got blackballed by the NFL, the quarterback/social activist/sneakerhead has his own Nike sneaker, and it sold out shortly after being released on Monday.

Bernie Sanders Calls Israeli PM Netanyahu ‘Racist’ During December Debate

Presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders described Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as a “racist” at the sixth Democratic debate Thursday in Los Angeles, watched by 6 million viewers.

On Second Thought Founder Maci Peterson Philitas Harnesses The Power Of ‘Undo’ To Take Back Sent Messages

We all depend on tools to try and catch our mistakes but there are still things machine learning cannot fix. Like that email you shouldn’t have sent to a colleague or the $20 you sent to the wrong person instead of reimbursing your friend for picking up the lunch tab.

You Can Now Buy Weed As A Stock ETF With Global X Cannabis ETF

The rise of the cannabis industry has taken the U.S. by storm in recent years as more states legalize the plant for medical and recreational use.

How The 7 Principles Of Kwanzaa Help Celebrate Black Economic Power

The seven-day celebration of Kwanzaa is partly a celebration of Black economic power, embodying principles that include cooperative economics, collective work and self-determination.