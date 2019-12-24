Best Stories Today

Written by Leela Sanikop

13 SHARES Share Tweet Share

Tuesday 12.24 .2019

You Can Now Buy Weed As A Stock ETF With Global X Cannabis ETF

The rise of the cannabis industry has taken the U.S. by storm in recent years as more states legalized the plant for various purposes.

U.S. Deficit Soars 12 Percent To $342 Billion In 2 Months

The U.S. government deficit soared 12 percent to $342 billion in the first two months – October and November – of the 2020 fiscal year, data from the Congressional Budget Office showed.

How To Forgive Someone

You don’t have to forgive someone, but you gain so many benefits if you do. In this article, I teach you how to practice forgiveness. It doesn’t matter whether you need to forgive the world, yourself, or another person.

How Kiva Boosts Black Entrepreneurs, One Loan At a Time

The headquarters for Birane Seck’s independent coffee company, Jeef Jeel LLC, is his Brooklyn backyard. There, he has assembled an entire operation using only a smoker’s lighter, several shards of wood, cinder blocks that act as chairs and a makeshift stovetop.

An Investment Banker’s 54 Christmas Wishes For African Economies In 2020

If I could be Santa and give gifts to each of my African friends, here’s what I’d wish for each African country in 2020: