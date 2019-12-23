Best Stories Today

Written by Leela Sanikop

Monday 12.23 .2019

Top 10 Takeaways From Ta-Nehisi Coates Interview On Reparations And The ‘Obama Decade’

Author and journalist Ta-Nehisi Coates’ 2014 Atlantic essay “The Case for Reparations” forced Americans to look in the mirror and think about slavery, Jim Crow, and redlining in ways that many of them had never done before. “White America was finally shown itself,” wrote Zak Cheney-Rice in New York Magazine’s Intelligencer.

Instagram Influencer Marketing Is A $1.7B Industry

Instagram influencer marketing was valued at $1.7 billion in 2019 and research suggests that the industry’s value could grow to be worth $2.3 billion in 2020, according to a study by mediakix.

Trump Signs HBCU Permanent Funding Bill, Restoring $250M A Year In Lapsed Funding

President Donald Trump took credit on Thursday for a bipartisan bill that will permanently provide more than $250 million a year to the country’s historically Black colleges and universities and other institutions that serve large proportions of students of color.

Blacklisting Websites. Favoring Big Businesses. Editing Autofill Responses. This Is How Google Engineers Affect What You Find Online

Google has been interfering with its search algorithms, changing the results that users get to favor big businesses, according to an investigative story by the Wall Street Journal.

10 Things To Know About The People’s Breakfast In Oakland

Some people have lost hope in Oakland. The city is dealing with a number of issues, from police brutality to homelessness. The city has been listed more than once on the “Most Dangerous City in America” list.