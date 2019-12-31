‘Trill League’: 50 Cent And Lionsgate Bring Black Superhero Series To Quibi

Written by Ann Brown

50 Cent continues to branch out in Hollywood. This time he's heading into animation for a Black superhero series for Lionsgate and Quibi.

50 Cent continues to branch out in Hollywood. This time, the rapper and “Power” executive producer is heading into animation as he has partnered with a Black animator to produce a superhero series for Lionsgate and Quibi.

The animated Black superhero series is named “Trill League,” based on Anthony Piper’s graphic novel. The series will combine superheroes, anime, and hip-hop. Piper is co-creating, writing, and executive producing with Jameel Saleem. 50 Cent and Jermaine Johnson (“South Park”) of 3 Arts Entertainment are executive producers. 3 Arts Entertainment is producing the series with 50’s G-Unit Film & Television in association with Lionsgate TV.

The “Trill League” must save the world from monsters, super villains, and haters of all kinds.

“I am excited to bring G-Unit Film & Television to an innovative platform like Quibi with my partners at Lionsgate and 3 Arts. Anthony Piper and Jameel Saleem have created a world we haven’t seen before in “Trill League,” looking forward to sharing it soon,” said Jackson in a statement to Variety.

Launching April 6, 2020, Quibi is a short-form mobile video platform founded in 2018 by Jeffrey Katzenberg. It will carry “Trill League” on its platform.

“‘Trill League’ parodies many of the characters from DC Comics and launched in 2015 with a Kickstarter campaign. Social media was a big factor in the spreading popularity of the series but, to date, it’s still a relatively obscure brand in the comics world,” Deadline reported.

“As an artist and writer, I couldn’t be more excited to fulfill this lifelong dream of creating a world with voices which reflected the one I came from,” Piper said in an Instagram post. “Working alongside my talented co-writer Jameel, as well as all of the partners involved (G-Unit, Lionsgate, Quibi, 3Arts), this has been one of the dopest endeavors of my creative career.”

