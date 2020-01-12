10 Things To Know About NOI Rising Star Nuri Muhammad

Written by Ann Brown

Brother Nuri Muhammad is a rising star in the NOI. His speeches have been drawing large crowds as more and more people want to hear what he has to say. Credit: Instagram (nurimuhammad)

Brother Nuri Muhammad is a rising star in the Nation of Islam. His speeches have been drawing large crowds as more and more people want to hear what he has to say.

Here are 10 things you should know about Nuri Muhammad.

Protege

Brother Nuri Muhammad is a student minister of The Honorable Minister Louis Farrakhan. He serves out of the Indianapolis Indiana, Mosque #74 Complex, which houses the Mosque, Muhammad University of Islam K-6 school, Bismillah Childcare & Learning Academy, Eat To Live Café and Studio 74, Barber and Beauty Salon.

Education Matters

Brother Nuri focuses on education and he spearheaded the educational and economic center in Indianapolis. He travels to 40-50 cities a year in the United States and abroad, “representing the Hon. Minister Louis Farrakhan’s solutions to Crime, Education, Relationships, Finance, and more, according to his website.

User-Friendly

Brother Nuri takes a different approach when speaking and teaching about God, politics, health, wealth, and liberation theology. In fact, his style has been dubbed “user-friendly.”

On Indianapolis

During a speech posted on YouTube, Brother Nuri spoke of the Nation’s efforts in Indianapolis, which has fewer Blacks than other cities where the Nation is located. “It is a blessing…we have been able to do by being able to travel around the country and visiting Black people that have different kinds of struggles that Inaidapolis has never experienced. Indianapolis has never gone through the Black Power movement in the ’60s and ’70s and very little of the civil rights movement, so when you get to go around the country…you can come back home and be energized and heal the city. And of course, this is Klan country. We have 260,000 Black people. And 1.2 million white people so it makes the challenge a little more difficult…but it’s all good,” he said.

On Malcolm X

According to Brother Nuri, Malcolm X broke code with the NOI when he spoke of former leader Elijah Muhammad negatively. “Brother Nuri spoke about Elijah Muhammad being a messenger of God, along with current leader Louis Farrakhan. He went on to state that there has been no person that could contend with Farrakhan in 65 years, so they have to put Malcolm against him from the grave,” VladTV reported.

On Farrakhan Murder Plot

In 1995, one of the daughters of Malcolm X Ilyasah Shabazz was charged with plotting to have the Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan killed. She blamed Farrakhan for the death of her father. In a VladTV interview, Nuri Muhammad discussed the exoneration of Ilyasah Shabazz and her “subsequent reconciliation with the Nation of Islam. Brother Nuri also explained why Malcolm X and Martin Luther King Jr. were both killed prior to turning 40-years-old,” VladTV reported.

The FBI Did It

According to Muhammad, the Nation of Islam didn’t have anything to do with the death of Malcolm X. That it was actually the FBI. Muhammad said that “the FBI was involved in the assassination and tried to pin it on the NOI, and Brother Nuri pointed out that Elijah Muhammad told members of the NOI to leave Malcolm alone. Brother Nuri went on to speak about the shooter, Thomas Hagan, admitting that he was not involved with the NOI, and adding that the other men who talked him into committing the murder were also not part of the NOI,” VladTV reported.

Childhood Memories

During a VladTV interview, Muhammad talked about growing up in Indianapolis, where the KKK was founded, and about the racism he experienced.

“He explained that one of his teachers in middle school told his best friend that Nuri wouldn’t amount to anything when he grew up. Brother Nuri explained that he confronted the teacher, who admitted to him what he said. Years later when Brother Nuri was speaking at Butler University, the same teacher approached him and shook his hand,” VladTV reported.

Mom & Dad

VladTV interviewed Brother Nuri about his childhood during which he spoke of being raised in a single-family home by his mother. “He explained that his father was a soldier in the Iranian military when he met Nuri’s mother and he had no interest in getting married or being a father. Brother Nuri went on to reveal that he later tracked down his father when he was around 31, but added that they don’t talk as much now,” VladTV reported.

Chicago Bound

During another VladTV interview clip, Muhammad opened up to about moving to Chicago to be near to the NOI headquarters and working with a security team for the NOI.

“He then shared a story about getting jumped one day while trying to help a woman that was being beaten and the woman later trying to stab him. He went on to speak about healing within three days of the incident after being put in the hospital, and Brother Nuri spoke about then moving back to his hometown in Indiana,” VladTV reported.

